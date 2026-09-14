For Randi Mahomes, watching Patrick Mahomes work his way back from a serious knee injury has been far from easy. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback tore his left ACL and LCL on Dec. 14, 2025, against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, nine months later, he is ready to return against the Denver Broncos. Randi has watched every step of that recovery from close range. And while Patrick has stayed focused on getting back, his mother admits the journey has brought plenty of emotion and uncertainty.

Randi Mahomes Reveals What Patrick Mahomes' Rehab Has Been Like At Home

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi Mahomes opened up about how difficult her son's recovery has been at an event, via Starcade Media. She explained that just when things seemed to settle down, another challenge would come up. “It is a lot,” she said.

“It's finally when I'm like, smooth it out, rolling, then I'm like, ‘Okay, what is God handing us now?'” Randi Mahomes said at the event.

She further added, “But it's only made him stronger. It's made him focused in different areas that maybe he wasn't focused on before.”

That focus has been visible throughout the offseason. Patrick underwent surgery on Dec. 15, one day after the injury, and spent months working toward a Week 1 return.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later said Mahomes spent around seven hours a day in rehab, while the quarterback kept pushing through each stage of his recovery.

By July 24, Reid confirmed that Mahomes had received clearance to fully participate in training camp.

Patrick Mahomes Finally Gets The Return He Wanted Against Denver Broncos

The constant questions about his knee became another part of the pressure. Randi Mahomes said she actually felt some relief when Patrick finally pushed back on the subject.

“Just the pressure that he's had,” Randi continued at the event. “And I told him, like, I'm kind of happy that he was like, ‘Okay, maybe this is the last question about my knee.'”

Patrick eventually got the green light. On Sept. 8, Andy Reid said there was a “very good chance” Mahomes would start against Denver, barring a late setback.

Now, the long rehab gives way to the moment Patrick Mahomes wanted all along. He will return to Arrowhead on Sept. 14, with the Kansas City Chiefs hoping their star quarterback can begin a new chapter with a strong Week 1 performance.