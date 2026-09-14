Patrick Mahomes is finally back where he has wanted to be since the night his season ended in pain. Nine months after suffering major knee injuries, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is set to start against the Denver Broncos. His comeback has been built on more than surgery and rehabilitation. It has been driven by an unusually stubborn belief that he would make it back in time. Now comes the part no workout can fully prepare him for: taking his repaired knee into a real NFL game, with defenders closing in and the Chiefs counting on him again.

Patrick Mahomes stayed locked on his Chiefs return

Mahomes' comeback began almost immediately after he suffered the injury last December. While many players would have needed time to process the setback, his first reaction was reportedly to think about getting back onto the field.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid saw that determination up close. Even while Mahomes was undergoing the MRI that revealed tears to his ACL and LCL, the quarterback was already thinking about his return.

“There was no hesitation,” Reid said. Reid has spent years watching Mahomes handle pressure, setbacks and enormous expectations. Yet even he remains impressed by the quarterback's mindset.

“He was calculating it pretty early,” Reid said with a smile. The coach later offered perhaps the strongest endorsement of Mahomes' mentality. “I don't doubt,” the coach said, “anything he puts his mind to.”

Mahomes then traveled for surgery and began rehabilitation almost immediately. The nine-month process tested him physically, but his target never appeared to change.

Asked whether he ever doubted that he would make it back for the season opener, Mahomes gave a remarkably firm answer.

“Never those days.”

Patrick Mahomes prepares to be himself against Denver Broncos

The biggest question now is not whether Mahomes can play. He has been cleared and participated fully during training camp. Instead, everyone will be watching how his knee responds when the game becomes unpredictable.

Mahomes did not play during Kansas City's three preseason games, meaning Monday night will provide his first real test since the injury.

Interestingly, the quarterback keeps returning to one idea: being himself.

“Not necessarily. I think it's going to be hard for me not to just be myself once I step on the field.” That mindset has shaped his rehabilitation, too. “The moment stuff started happening, I just became a competitor.”

He also knows he cannot ignore the lessons of the past nine months. The knee has to be protected, but fear cannot dictate his game. “A little bit. (But) I think you've got to go out there and be yourself. I've built up the strength; I've built up all the days of rehab so that I can be myself.”

Mahomes also reflected on the wider challenge facing Kansas City. After a disappointing 6-11 season, the Chiefs are trying to regain the form that once made them perennial Super Bowl contenders.

“You have to get past that, (and) you have to move on, just like anything else in life. You have to push forward and learn from it and get better from it.”

For Mahomes, the comeback is about more than returning from an injury. It is about moving forward, rediscovering his game and helping Kansas City find its way back to winning football.