Michael Irvin is coming back to ESPN, and Stephen A. Smith was clearly happy to share the news. The Cowboys legend will return to First Take during the 2026 NFL season and appear on Mondays. It is a familiar reunion for the ESPN host, who has known Irvin for decades and has shared plenty of heated sports debates with him.

Smith made the announcement on Sept. 13, 2026, during The Stephen A. Smith Sports Podcast. He first talked about Skip Bayless returning to First Take. Then he revealed that Irvin would also be back on the show.

Michael Irvin Will Return To First Take Every Monday

Irvin will join First Take on Mondays during the 2026 NFL season, giving the ESPN show another well-known football voice. Smith revealed the news while discussing the show's upcoming lineup on his September 13 podcast.

“Skip Bayless will be on First Take with yours truly. I got the bosses to sign off on that. I'm very thankful that they supported me on that. My man Skip Bayless is coming back to First Take. You know who else is coming back? Michael Irvin, the playmaker. He'll be back on Mondays for the football season,” Smith said on the podcast.

The return also brings Smith and Irvin back together on television. The two have known each other for about 35 years and first worked together on Fox Sports Net's Best Damn Sports Show Period in the early 2000s.

Their friendship has lasted even when their football opinions have not matched. Smith has often criticised the Cowboys, while Irvin has defended the team he helped win three Super Bowls with. That difference has made their conversations lively over the years.

Now, Irvin has another chance to bring that same energy to First Take. His return also comes after a difficult period in his media career.

Stephen A. Smith Stood by His Longtime Friend Michael Irvin

NFL Network ended Irvin's time with the network in May 2024 after 15 years. His exit followed a 2023 incident at a Marriott hotel during Super Bowl week. A hotel employee accused Irvin of inappropriate conduct, which he denied.

The dispute later led to a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott. Irvin and Marriott reached a settlement in September 2023, although the terms were not made public.

Smith supported Irvin during the controversy. In June 2023, he spoke about his friend on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“There's not much on this planet earth I would not do for Michael Irvin. That's my brother,” Smith said during the June 2023 episode.

Their friendship came up again in August 2026 after Irvin posted a picture with Smith. Some Cowboys fans criticised him because of Smith's long history of taking shots at Dallas.

Irvin later defended Smith during an appearance on Two Personal Show. He said he had known Smith for 35 years and would not let other people's opinions change his view of his friend.

Now, that friendship gets another television chapter. Irvin will appear on First Take every Monday during the 2026 NFL season, putting him back alongside Smith for another round of football debates.