The NFL season is back, but some fans already feel like they have seen enough of one famous football family. As the 2026 campaign gets underway, Travis Kelce is once again in the spotlight with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason Kelce continues his work in sports media. Add Kylie and Donna Kelce to the mix, and the family has become a regular presence across television, commercials and podcasts. That growing visibility has now sparked an unexpected backlash, with some NFL fans saying the Kelce family's constant exposure has simply become too much.

NFL fans push back against Kelce family overload

Travis Kelce remains one of the NFL's biggest stars, and his return for the 2026 season has naturally brought plenty of attention. The three-time Super Bowl champion could be approaching the final chapter of his playing career, making his appearances with the Chiefs even more closely watched.

But the wider Kelce family has also built a major presence away from the field.

Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, has become a familiar face on ESPN. His popularity as an analyst has helped keep him firmly in the NFL spotlight even after his playing career ended. He also shares a podcast with Travis, giving fans another regular way to hear from the brothers.

Kylie Kelce has developed her own media profile and has appeared alongside Jason in advertising campaigns. Their mother, Donna Kelce, has also become a recognizable television personality, including appearances on national morning programs.

For some viewers, however, the combined exposure is starting to wear thin.

Kelce family criticism grows as 2026 season begins

Social media reactions showed that a section of NFL fans would prefer a little less Kelce coverage during the season. The criticism is not necessarily aimed at the family's personalities. Instead, it centers on how often they appear across different forms of media.

“As if Jason Kelce overload wasn't enough, Directv decides to add his wife it? Can we just quit it already with all things Kelce?! Please???” one fan wrote.

“I feel the same for the Kelce brothers. Enough already lol,” another fan added.

“I'm just getting sick of them. It's too much,” one person said.

“It's week one and I already so sick of Jason Kelce and his wife. My goodness. Enough,” another frustrated viewer wrote.

“Enough of them already,” another fan added.

The reaction highlights a familiar problem for celebrities who become part of a larger media machine. The more recognizable a family becomes, the more opportunities arrive. For the Kelces, those opportunities now stretch well beyond football.

Still, the attention is unlikely to disappear soon. With Travis back on the field and Jason continuing his broadcasting career, the Kelce family remains deeply connected to the NFL's entertainment landscape.