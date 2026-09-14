While Patrick Mahomes gets ready for the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener, Brittany Mahomes has a new beauty project of her own to share. On Sept. 13, she announced her latest work with Divi, teaming up with founder Dani Austin for a new hairspray that will arrive on Sept. 22.

The recent update came one day before Patrick's return against the Denver Broncos. After nine months of rigorous rehabilitation, the Chiefs star is all set to take his first regular-season snap since suffering a serious knee injury last season.

Brittany Mahomes Teams Up With Dani Austin For Divi's New Hairspray

Brittany Mahomes has joined forces with Dani Austin for Divi's new strong, soft-hold hairspray, which the brand described as its biggest launch in an Instagram post. The product will become available on Sept. 22, 2026, giving Brittany another project in the beauty space.

Austin started Divi in 2022 after dealing with hair loss herself. She revealed the whole idea behind this move in an interview with D Magazine. Per Austin, she realised that many other women were going through similar struggles.

“I figured there were probably a lot of other women going through something similar that just weren't talking about it,” Austin told while discussing how Divi began.

Brittany has already worked with Divi. So, the recent move builds on an existing relationship rather than marking her first association with the brand. She also has a finest business portfolio of her own through her role as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current and her work with Adidas.

The new hairspray also fits neatly into the image Brittany brings to Chiefs games, where her outfits, hair and overall game-day style often draw attention. This time, she has a product connected directly to that side of her public profile.

Patrick Mahomes Returns Against Denver Broncos With Brittany Mahomes Supporting His Comeback

Patrick Mahomes will return for Kansas City's Monday Night Football showdown against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. The QB tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee during the Chiefs' Dec. 14, 2025, loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and spent the offseason working toward a Week 1 return.

Mahomes spoke about his comeback during the Sept. 10 press conference. While facing the media, the franchise QB praised Brittany and his family for helping him through the long rehabilitation.

Plus, he said he was excited to play at Arrowhead and confirmed that he would wear a knee brace designed for his injury. The Chiefs enter the opener looking to bounce back from a 6-11 season in 2025. And Denver arrives after winning the AFC West and earning the AFC's No. 1 seed.

In Brittany's case, the week brings a new Divi project while Patrick begins his return to NFL football, giving both Mahomeses plenty to focus on as the 2026 season gets underway.





