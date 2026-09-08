Drake Maye is entering another important season with a clearer idea of what he wants both on and off the field. The New England Patriots quarterback recently opened up about marriage, his changing routine, Tom Brady's influence and his plans for a long NFL career. His comments also offered a closer look at how life with his wife, Ann Michael Maye, has changed the way he approaches everyday life.

Drake Maye says marriage to Ann Michael brought a quieter routine and a new sense of balance

For Maye, marriage has brought changes that go beyond football. The quarterback said living with Ann Michael has helped him settle into a healthier routine, from going to bed earlier to eating more meals at home.

“I think one of the biggest things was getting married….In college I was a go to bed at midnight, and we did have to wake up at six for our first meeting at 6:30 AM. And now me and my wife are in bed by 10 at the latest, usually.”

He also described the simple moments at home as an important break from the pressure of being an NFL quarterback.

The couple also shares a strong competitive side. Maye said he enjoys almost any sport where there is a score, and he loves that Ann Michael has the same mindset.

“I mean, any sport I love, you know, playing pickleball, tennis, basketball, anything you're keeping score, I love playing. And that's a good thing about my wife as well, she's very competitive…. that's the best thing about her. I mean, that's kind of what I kind of loved about her first.”

Ann Michael has also spoken about the challenges of moving away from family and friends after Maye began his NFL career in New England. She said the support from teammates and other Patriots families has helped make the area feel like home.

Tom Brady remains a model as Drake Maye looks beyond the early years of his NFL career

Maye is not hiding his biggest career goals. Winning a Super Bowl is at the top of his list, while he also hopes to remain in the NFL for 15 years or more.

“I'm trying to turn more into the longevity type of quarterback. Being able to understand the opportunity that I have of playing quarterback, one of the fortunate positions in this league that can play for 15 or 20 years and it not be, you know, crazy for someone to do it at a high level. I'm in year three, and trying to set it up.”

That long-term mindset has also shaped how he views Tom Brady, whose career remains a major standard for Patriots quarterbacks.

“The greatest to ever play the position. He set the standard of playing the position in the NFL at the highest level, and people are trying to chase him. So it's my job to try to learn and pick up things that he did and try to, you know, match it.”

Maye also explained why he rarely drinks alcohol, saying he probably drinks fewer than five times a year. For him, the decision comes down to staying focused on what he wants from his career.

“I probably drink less than five times a year….It really hasn't even been a thought to me.”

For Maye, the bigger picture appears clear. He wants a life that supports football rather than distracts from it, while building something meaningful away from the game as well.