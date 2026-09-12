Travis Kelce is heading into another NFL season with something he has rarely faced during his remarkable career: serious questions about what comes next. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end remains a major part of Patrick Mahomes' offense, but his recent production has made his age harder to ignore. At 36, Travis Kelce is no longer the unstoppable force who once dominated defenses every Sunday. His changing numbers have opened a bigger conversation about where he stands now. For Kansas City Chiefs fans, the 2026 season could reveal whether Travis Kelce still has another elite chapter left in him.

Mina Kimes Says Travis Kelce Is Clearly Showing His Age, And His Recent Numbers Back Up The Concern

Mina Kimes recently offered a blunt assessment of Travis Kelce's current level, arguing that his age should be central to the conversation about his declining production.

“He is clearly his age, and it shows he is not peak Travis Kelce anymore. It's a little bit of a bummer that people will watch that and associate it with the fact that he's married to a pop star and not that he's 37.”

The numbers provide some context. Travis Kelce played all 17 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, finishing with 76 receptions, 851 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Those figures still made him an important target for Patrick Mahomes. However, they were far below the standard Travis Kelce established during his dominant years.

Travis Kelce has not reached 1,000 receiving yards since the 2020 season. That does not erase his importance, but it shows how much his production has changed as he has moved deeper into his 30s.

Mina Kimes' argument also pushes back against the idea that his personal life explains his decline. The attention surrounding Taylor Swift has made Travis Kelce one of the most recognizable athletes in the country, but his age remains the more straightforward football explanation.

Andy Reid Still Sees Something Special In Travis Kelce, Giving The Chiefs Star A Chance To Change The Conversation

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has continued to praise Travis Kelce's preparation, offering a different perspective on the veteran tight end.

“You have examples like Kelce—he's the oldest guy on the team and came out every day and worked to where you had to yank him out of there to give him a breather.”

That commitment could matter as Travis Kelce enters his 14th NFL season. He does not necessarily need to recreate the player who once produced season after season of elite numbers. His experience, route knowledge and connection with Patrick Mahomes still give the Kansas City Chiefs something valuable.

Travis Kelce has also made it clear that retirement was not yet on his mind.

“I'm still in love with this game,” he said in March.

Now, the real test arrives on the field. Travis Kelce may be showing his age, but the 2026 season will determine whether that means his prime is truly behind him or whether the veteran still has a few defining moments left.