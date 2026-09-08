When photos of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and then-Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini surfaced on April 7, both issued quick public denials and moved on, or so it appeared. Five months later, ESPN's Ben Strauss and Kalyn Kahler revealed what was happening behind the scenes. According to a person who spoke with Vrabel at the time, the Patriots coach wanted to go further than his terse two-sentence statement. He wanted to publicly vouch for Russini's credibility as a journalist, not just dismiss the photos.

What did Mike Vrabel actually want to say about Dianna Russini?

Vrabel's public statement was blunt and brief. "These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable," he told the Post. "This doesn't deserve any further response."

But that wasn't the statement he originally had in mind. ESPN's reporting makes clear that Vrabel "wanted to issue a stronger statement that defended Russini's reporting ethics but settled on downplaying the photos," according to a person who spoke with the Patriots coach at the time. The idea was to defend Russini's work directly rather than simply play down what the photographs showed. He wanted to say she was a good journalist whose reporting stood on its own, regardless of what anyone thought about the resort images.

He didn't. He settled on the shorter path. What stopped him isn't entirely clear, but the outcome is. Russini issued her own statement saying the photos didn't capture the full picture of a group gathering. The Athletic's executive editor Steven Ginsberg called the images "misleading and lack essential context," adding that the interactions were public and in view of others. None of it slowed the fallout. The Athletic launched an internal review almost immediately, and Russini resigned on April 14 before her contract's June 30 expiration.

The photographs themselves had an unusual origin. TMZ Sports reported that the images were taken by an ordinary vacationing couple at the Ambiente resort. The husband, a sports fan, recognized Vrabel and snapped pictures from a distance. No private investigator, no spouse commissioning surveillance, just a couple of strangers with a phone.

What were the consequences for Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini after the scandal?

The aftermath landed very differently for each of them. Vrabel faced no formal discipline. The NFL confirmed he was not under investigation for any violation of the league's personal conduct policy. He stepped away from team activities briefly to seek counseling as the attention grew intense, but returned and steered the Patriots into the 2026 season. When asked about The Athletic's published investigation findings last week, he was direct. "No, I do not have any reaction," Vrabel said. "We have moved on and are focused on Seattle and focused on the Patriots and focused on getting better this week."

Russini, by contrast, is still out of work. The Athletic's five-month review, conducted by standards editor Mike Semel across more than 900 stories and 204 podcast episodes, found that most of her reporting was sound. But the conclusion was firm: she was found "noncompliant" with the outlet's standards for not disclosing the relationship to her editors. Two of her stories were updated with editor's notes. The outlet stated that "Russini's relationship with Vrabel was in clear violation of The Athletic's standards."

Russini pushed back in the only statement she made to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand. "I stand by any and all reporting I've ever done in my career," she said, declining to be interviewed further. It's the same posture she held when she resigned in April, writing that the media frenzy was "unmoored from the facts" and that she had "no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept."

The ripple effects reached well beyond the two of them. An assistant coach from another club told ESPN that the whole situation put NFL coaching staffs on edge. "All the coaches are under surveillance right now, all the s*** with Vrabel," the coach said. Another described coming home after a 16-hour day to his wife asking questions about the Vrabel-Russini story. A tabloid story that began with a stranger's vacation photos at a Sedona resort had managed to shift how coaches across the NFL thought about their own visibility.