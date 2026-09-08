Patrick Mahomes is finally nearing his return to meaningful NFL action. Nine months after a knee injury ended his 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is expected to start against the Denver Broncos on September 14. His return comes at a crucial time for a team looking to recover from a disappointing 6-11 season. For Mahomes, the opener will be the first real chance to show how far he has come since one of the toughest setbacks of his career.

Patrick Mahomes has given Kansas City growing confidence about his return

Mahomes suffered ACL and LCL tears during the 2025 season, forcing him away from the field and leaving Kansas City without its biggest offensive leader. The Chiefs missed the playoffs, creating even more urgency around the quarterback's return.

His preparation this offseason has provided plenty of encouragement. Mahomes participated throughout training camp and never spent time on the physically unable to perform list. He also did not miss a practice, allowing the Chiefs to closely watch his progress before making plans for Week 1.

Head coach Andy Reid has seen enough to feel confident about putting Mahomes back in charge.

“Pretty good chance that Patrick will go ahead and start unless something were to come up here in the next couple days,” Reid said. “But most likely, he'll be the guy that's out there.”

Reid has also been encouraged by Mahomes' movement and throwing ability during camp.

“Other than having a brace on his leg, everything looks normal. He's running around the same way he's always done and throwing the ball like he's always done. So, I think we're fine there.”

That assessment gives Kansas City an important reason for optimism. Still, training camp cannot fully replicate the pressure and physical demands of an NFL game.

Patrick Mahomes now faces a comeback test that could shape the Chiefs' season

Mahomes did not play during the preseason, meaning Monday night's matchup with Denver should provide his first true game test since the injury. How he moves, throws and handles contact will naturally draw attention.

The timing could hardly be more important. Kansas City is coming off its first losing season since Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback, and the Chiefs need a strong response.

Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been central figures in Kansas City's success since becoming teammates in 2017. Together, they have helped the Chiefs reach five Super Bowls and win three championships.

Now Mahomes returns to lead another attempt at a turnaround.

The Broncos will not make that task easy. Denver has won three of its last four games against Kansas City and is coming off its first AFC West title since 2015.

For Mahomes, however, the opener is about more than the opponent. After months of rehabilitation, the quarterback finally has a chance to turn a difficult injury into the beginning of another chapter.

If his return goes as the Chiefs hope, Kansas City may once again have the most important piece needed to change its fortunes.