Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini incident has made things uncomfortable for women in NFL media. What started as a very public personal scandal is now impacting how some female reporters deal with coaches and sources. As the 2026 NFL season kicks into gear, a number of reporters say they are becoming more cautious about circumstances that used to feel like standard parts of the job.

Women reporters are changing how they handle everyday NFL relationships

The impact is being felt in places where reporters usually build the relationships that help them do their work. Some women covering the league have reportedly become more cautious about meeting coaches privately, exchanging phone numbers or being photographed with team personnel.

One female NFL reporter told ESPN that an assistant coach did not want to be seen meeting with her because of the attention surrounding the Vrabel-Russini story.

That concern has led some reporters to take extra steps to protect themselves. One reporter said she now informs her editor when she meets with team personnel, while others have become more careful about how they communicate with sources.

The change could have a real effect on NFL journalism. Reporters often need access outside formal press conferences to develop trust and understand what is happening inside a team.

Even the NFL Scouting Combine has become part of the discussion. Informal meetings between reporters and team personnel have long been a way to build professional connections. Now, some women worry those same interactions could be viewed differently.

Mina Kimes and Charlotte Wilder say the real issue goes beyond one scandal

Mina Kimes and Charlotte Wilder recently discussed the situation on The Sports Gossip Show, arguing that the reaction has exposed a wider problem in sports media.

"I think it reflects sort of a broader thing that happens in any industry, which is when someone who's not in the majority makes any sort of error, it becomes a referendum for their entire class. And I think that's just kind of what's happening here," Kimes said.

Wilder believes the controversy has also given some people an excuse to target women in the industry.

"It gives license to people, perhaps, who are looking for an excuse to not treat women the same way, and then run with it," she said. "And then the women are the ones who bear the brunt of it. So yes, there is a ripple effect. I just wish the correct people were blamed, as well, for it."

The bigger question is whether the NFL media world can keep individual actions separate from unfair assumptions about women as a whole. Reporters should ultimately be judged by their work, professionalism and reporting, not by someone else's choices.