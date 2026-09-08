For Russell and Ciara Wilson, the arrival of another baby is already becoming a family story their children will remember. The couple recently shared the moment they told their four kids that another sibling is on the way. What began as an ordinary family photo quickly turned into a joyful surprise, with the children reacting with shock, laughter and excitement.

Russell Wilson, Ciara confirm Baby No. 5 is on the way after keeping their kids in the dark

Russell Wilson prepared the camera before gathering the children in the living room. Future Zahir, 12, Sienna Princess, 9, Win Harrison, 6, and Amora Princess, 2, were told that they were making a photo and video for their grandparents.

That simple setup gave Russell Wilson and Ciara the perfect chance to share their news.

The couple counted to five together. After the countdown, Ciara revealed that they were expecting another baby while showing her growing bump.

The reaction was immediate.

Future appeared stunned before realizing that the pregnancy rumors he had heard were actually true. “Oh my god! Actually? No way!” he said.

He then added, “The speculations were true! I knew it.”

The younger children were just as excited, with Sienna and Win running off in celebration. Future later returned to his mother and cheered, “Let's go!”

The moment captured more than excitement. It showed how quickly the children embraced the idea of having another sibling, turning a carefully planned surprise into a genuine family celebration.

Future, Sienna, Win, Amora turn the pregnancy news into a joyful family celebration

The pregnancy adds another chapter to the couple's blended family. Ciara shares Future Zahir with rapper Future, while she and Russell Wilson are parents to Sienna, Win and Amora.

The couple announced the pregnancy publicly on Sept. 6, sharing images of Ciara showing her baby bump. They captioned the announcement, “One more person to love.”

The news came after Russell Wilson had already hinted that he wanted to expand their family. During a July appearance at Fanatics Fest, he spoke warmly about their children and said, “We have four amazing kids. I'm trying to see if she'll let me have a fifth.”

Now, that wish has become reality.

For Russell Wilson and Ciara, Baby No. 5 brings another important milestone to their family life. Yet the children's reaction may be the sweetest part of the announcement. Their surprise, laughter and excitement turned the pregnancy news into a memory the family can look back on for years to come.