Steve Kerr has heard criticism around Stephen Curry's rest days, but the Warriors coach says there is more behind them than minutes or recovery. On the Tom Tolbert Show, Kerr explained why he sometimes gives Curry time away from back-to-backs, even when healthy enough to play.

Kerr compared it to a baseball player getting a day off, saying Curry sometimes needs an “emotional reset” from leading Golden State. He pushed back on the idea that rest means Curry cannot handle another game, pointing to the mental load he carries every night.

Steve Kerr Explains Stephen Curry's Emotional Fatigue

“It's more just like the almost like a baseball player getting a day off,” Kerr said on the Tom Tolbert Show. He added, “You just need a reset. You need an emotional reset when you're not out there.” That explains his thinking.

Kerr also described what he sees when Curry reaches that point. “For guys like Steph. Like, you know Steph really well. When he gets tired, it's like an emotional fatigue, and he starts to turn the ball over left and right.” Kerr says that goes beyond minutes.

That pressure is hard to measure in a box score. Curry still creates shots, handles the ball, reads defenses and makes plays while being Golden State's main offensive engine. Kerr's point is simple: a break can protect Curry's play better than extra minutes.

Stephen Curry's Career Makes The Reset More Important

The idea matters more as Curry moves deeper into his career. He is 38 and remains central to Golden State's plans, but Kerr knows the job is not only about keeping Curry's body fresh. He is also trying to keep the veteran guard mentally ready.

Kerr saw that emotional weight during a 2024 game against Orlando. Draymond Green was ejected early, and Curry looked deeply frustrated on the bench. Reports at the time said Curry appeared to fight back tears, showing how strongly the Warriors' tough moments can affect him.

The Warriors now have Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Gui Santos and No. 11 pick Yaxel Lendeborg, giving Kerr more options around Curry. They cannot replace him, but they can share the load. Kerr may call it “soft,” but he sees the rest as useful.