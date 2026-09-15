Angel Reese did not need a big scoring night to leave her mark on Team USA's FIBA World Cup title run. After the Americans beat France 97-79 on September 13, WNBA analyst Jamie Steyer Johnson pointed to Reese's defense as one of the things that stood out most. Reese finished the tournament averaging 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Team USA also won its fifth straight World Cup title in Berlin.

Angel Reese's Defense Stood Out For Team USA Against France

Reese played only nine minutes in the final and scored three points, but her defensive work had already been clear throughout the tournament. FIBA's numbers show she averaged 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks, giving Team USA another strong defender alongside Rhyne Howard and Breanna Stewart.

Speaking on The Her Hoops Stats Podcast, Johnson said, “I mean, you talk about Angel's impact defensively. That was, I think, one of the things that stuck out most from that championship game.” She also praised Reese for getting her hand into plays and showing she could defend guards on the perimeter.

That skill became especially useful when France tried to attack inside during the final. Team USA trailed by 14 points early, then cut the gap to 45-43 at halftime after Caitlin Clark's late three-pointer. The Americans took control after the break, outscoring France 30-12 in the third quarter.

Angel Reese's Perimeter Defense Gives Atlanta Dream Another Weapon

The interesting part of Johnson's comments is that Reese does not always get the same chance to show that side of her game in Atlanta. The Dream already have a strong defensive system, which can limit how often Reese switches onto smaller guards during WNBA games.

Reese still plays a major defensive role for Atlanta. She is averaging 12.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game through 39 appearances, while Rhyne Howard leads the Dream in both steals and blocks. Reese's rebounding remains her biggest strength, but her defensive range is becoming harder to overlook.

Head coach Kara Lawson also praised Reese during Team USA's close win over Italy earlier in the tournament. “When she gets in the game, she impacts it; you can see it,” Lawson said. Reese now returns to Atlanta with a gold medal and another strong international showing, while the Dream sit at 26-14 with four regular-season games left.