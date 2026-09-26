Rachel DeMita has put A'ja Wilson ahead of Caitlin Clark in her 2026 WNBA MVP choice, despite being a known supporter of the Indiana Fever star. With the regular season now over, DeMita believes Wilson's steady play and importance to the Las Vegas Aces give her the stronger case. On her Courtside Club podcast, DeMita pointed to Wilson's strong finish and the way she kept producing for Las Vegas. The Aces finished third at 30-13, while Indiana entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed at 28-15.

Rachel DeMita Puts A'ja Wilson Ahead Of Caitlin Clark

“Seeing the last four games of the season, my MVP is A'ja Wilson,” DeMita said. She praised Wilson for continuing to produce despite changes around the Aces and said that level of consistency deserves to be rewarded.

Wilson finished the regular season averaging 26.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She also averaged 1.9 blocks and shot 52.7% from the field. Those numbers helped keep her firmly in the MVP conversation as voting approached.

DeMita placed Clark second on her list. She pointed to Indiana's finish and the Fever missing home-court advantage as factors that could hurt Clark's case. Clark still posted 22.3 points and 8.3 assists per game, showing why she remained part of the discussion.

A'ja Wilson And Caitlin Clark Head Into The Playoffs

The timing adds another layer to the debate because Wilson and Clark will meet immediately in the postseason. The No. 3 Aces will face the No. 6 Fever in the first round, with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday, September 27.

For DeMita, Wilson's case is not only about points. She sees the Aces star as someone who has carried a huge part of Las Vegas' workload throughout the season. Wilson's 26.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game underline just how much she produced.

Clark, meanwhile, enters the playoffs after a strong individual season of her own. Her 22.3 points and league-leading-level passing numbers kept her among the major MVP names. Now, her first-round matchup with Wilson puts both stars on the same court, just as the 2026 MVP discussion reaches its final stage.