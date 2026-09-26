Terry Rozier's NBA career is still on hold, but his mother, Gina Tucker, is making sure his basketball future is not forgotten while his court case continues. Tucker has asked a federal judge to allow her son to return to professional basketball as he waits for his trial, arguing that every season matters for an athlete with a limited career window. She has also spoken directly to the NBA on Instagram, saying she will continue standing beside her son. Rozier has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, while his trial is scheduled for February 8, 2027. The case has already kept him away from the court for months, and Tucker believes more time away could have a lasting effect on his career. Her latest appeal adds another chapter to the fight over Rozier's NBA future.

Gina Tucker Makes Fresh Appeal For Terry Rozier's NBA Return

Tucker's latest move came through a letter to U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall. She asked whether Rozier could return to basketball while still following every condition placed on him. Her message was simple: playing again would not decide the court case or reduce the seriousness of the allegations.

“Terry has worked nearly his entire life to reach the NBA,” Tucker wrote. She added, “A professional athlete has a uniquely limited window in which to compete at the highest level. Every season matters, and time lost during the prime of an athlete's career cannot later be restored if the legal process takes months or years to resolve.”

Tucker has also spoken publicly about the issue. In a recent Instagram post, she tagged the NBA and wrote, “As a mother, I will never stop standing beside my son and advocating for his rights.” She added, “My voice will not be silenced when it comes to my child.”

Terry Rozier's NBA Career Remains Tied To Court Restrictions

The problem goes beyond whether an NBA team wants Rozier. His current release conditions restrict contact with potential witnesses, including former Hornets teammates, creating a practical problem if he tries to join another team. A July request to change those conditions was denied by Judge DeArcy Hall.

The judge said it would be difficult to monitor conversations between Rozier and potential witnesses during basketball activities. She also noted that Rozier had already violated his no-contact condition by sending a text to someone on the list. “What that tells me is that he believes he knows better than the court,” DeArcy Hall said.

Rozier was arrested in October 2025 and later pleaded not guilty after prosecutors added sports-bribery and honest-services wire-fraud conspiracy charges. His trial is scheduled for February 8, 2027. Until then, Tucker's latest request is another attempt to keep his basketball career alive while the case moves through court.