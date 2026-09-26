Stephen Curry's career earnings just hit an astonishing number, and with no surprise, no NBA player has ever touched his total career earnings . The two-time MVP has agreed to a two-year, $116 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, a deal that keeps him in the only jersey he has ever worn while quietly rewriting the league's payroll history.

The $116 million star could have asked for more. If it was for the love for his team or something else, he didn't. And that decision says almost as much about where the Warriors are headed as the contract itself.

Stephen Curry's Total Career Earnings

Stephen Curry's new deal runs through the 2027-28 season and carries a player option for 2028-29, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Combined with everything he has already banked across his career, the extension puts him over $600 million in on-court earnings for the first time in league history, and lands his total at $652 million. For context, Kevin Durant sits second at $598 million, with LeBron James close behind at $592 million.

Curry was drafted seventh overall out of Davidson back in 2009. He has since won four championships, two MVP awards, a Finals MVP, and made 12 All-Star teams. Even at 38, and even after a knee injury limited him to 43 games last season, he averaged 26.6 points and hit 4.4 threes a game, both above his career norms. He already owns the NBA record for career three-pointers made, with 4,248.

Ahead of the deal getting done, Curry made clear he wasn't chasing a number. "I want to be on a competitive team," he said.

Why Stephen Curry Took A $20 Million Pay Cut

Golden State could have offered Curry a two-year max worth $136.7 million. Instead, the two sides settled on $116 million, a gap of about $20 million that ESPN's Bobby Marks says frees up real spending power for the Warriors next summer. Cap analyst Yossi Gozlan projects the team could open the 2027 offseason with as much as $64 million in space, against a projected max salary slot of roughly $61.6 million.

The number is important because Golden State has barely had breathing room during Curry's career, stuck for years navigating the luxury tax and the league's tighter apron rules. This time, the front office has an actual shot at chasing a max-level free agent while keeping its franchise player in place.

Curry's own comments this week lined up with that plan. "The idea of getting back to work is exciting," he said Wednesday, ahead of Warriors camp opening next Tuesday.

Golden State is coming off a 37-45 season, its worst non-lockout finish since 2010-11. Whether the extra cap room translates into a roster upgrade next summer will decide whether Curry's discount actually pays off the way the front office is betting it will.