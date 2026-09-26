Gilbert Arenas has shared a new detail about the infamous Washington Wizards locker room incident involving Javaris Crittenton. More than 15 years later, Arenas explained why he believed the guns he brought to the locker room were not loaded. Speaking on the Ball in the Family Podcast with Lonzo & Gelo Ball, Arenas said his guns were empty and pointed to the difference between Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. gun laws at the time. He also recalled how a card game had started the tension between him and Crittenton.

Gilbert Arenas Revisits The Wizards Locker Room Gun Incident

Arenas said the incident began as a challenge between teammates rather than a planned fight. He recalled hearing about Mike Miller walking in and out of the locker room before explaining his view of what happened between him and Crittenton.

“It was more of like you get into the team arguments, right? And then someone said they're going to do something, bet. I want to see you do that,” Arenas said on the podcast.

He then explained why he believed there was no ammunition with his guns. “First of all, there are no bullets in a gun. Like, I'm smarter than that,” Arenas said. He added that he lived in Virginia and claimed getting ammunition in Maryland and bringing it across D.C. made the process harder.

The incident followed a card game on a Wizards team flight from Phoenix. Two days later, Arenas placed four unloaded guns near Crittenton's locker with a note saying “PICK 1.” Crittenton then showed his own firearm, turning the prank into a much more serious situation.

The Card Game Dispute And The Fallout For Both Players

The story started with a disagreement over a card game, but the locker room moment became the part that stayed with the NBA. Arenas later said he had been teasing Crittenton during the flight as the young guard became angry over his losses.

Arenas has also said the two were close despite what happened. He recalled trying to protect Crittenton after the incident and telling him that he would take responsibility if the NBA or police became involved.

“I'll take all the blame,” Arenas recalled saying. The league eventually suspended Arenas for 50 games and Crittenton for 38 games. Arenas also pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge in Washington, D.C.

The incident became one of the most talked-about moments in Wizards history, but Arenas' latest comments show how differently he viewed the situation at the time. What began with a card-game argument ended with NBA suspensions, a criminal case and a moment that still gets discussed years later.