Makayla Timpson has given the Indiana Fever another reason to believe in her growth, and the team is now making its Most Improved Player case clear. The Fever shared a campaign for Timpson on X during the FIBA World Cup break, while the Connecticut Sun have also highlighted Olivia Nelson-Ododa after her best season yet.

Indiana enters the final four games of the regular season looking to climb higher in the playoff bracket, while the Connecticut Sun sit firmly ahead of them at 26-14 and No. 5 in the WNBA standings. Amid this postseason race, Fever forward Makayla Timpson has given Indiana another reason to believe in her growth. Timpson is averaging 5.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 63.6% from the field this season .

Indiana Fever Make Makayla Timpson Most Improved Player Case

Timpson's jump is easy to spot when compared with her rookie season. The 23-year-old forward averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds last year. She now plays a much bigger role for Indiana and has become a regular part of head coach Stephanie White's rotation.

The Fever have also shared Timpson content during the break, including a September 10 practice media session with the young forward. Her growth has added more size, defense and energy to Indiana's frontcourt as the team heads toward its final four regular-season games.

That progress gives Timpson a real case for the award, especially after moving from a limited rookie role into a bigger part of a team sitting at 26-14. Still, Indiana is not the only team putting forward a player whose numbers have taken a clear step forward this season.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa Gives Connecticut Sun Another Strong Case

Olivia Nelson-Ododa has quietly put together a strong season of her own. The Connecticut Sun center is averaging 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32 games, while shooting 56.9% from the field. Each major scoring, rebounding and playmaking mark has improved.

Her bigger role follows a strong 2025 season, when Nelson-Ododa already set career highs and averaged 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 21.4 minutes. She then raised her scoring to 10.0 this year while keeping the same 21.4-minute workload.

The race now has two clear team-backed names, but neither has been officially named the winner. Timpson represents a major jump from her rookie role, while Nelson-Ododa has built on last season's breakout. With the regular season returning September 17, their final stretch could shape the award conversation.