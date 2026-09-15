LeBron James had a way of marking another big moment with Savannah James. On September 14, the Philadelphia 76ers star celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary with a playful Instagram message, calling Savannah his “queen” and promising to stay with her “Til the wheels fall off.”

The post came just days after Savannah shared a lighter family moment that left her stressed. The anniversary message brought the focus back to their long relationship. PEOPLE reported that LeBron and Savannah married in 2013 after meeting as teenagers in Akron, Ohio.

LeBron James Celebrates 13 Years Of Marriage With Savannah James

LeBron's message also showed how much their family life has grown. The couple have three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. After 13 years of marriage, the basketball star used the milestone to celebrate Savannah publicly, before attention turned to her own work.

LeBron James and Savannah James have been together since high school, long before NBA titles and business deals. Savannah has also worked to build a life beyond being known only as LeBron's wife, and that journey has become a bigger part of her public story.

One clear example is Reframe, Savannah's skincare brand, which launched in May 2025. VIOLET GREY now carries the brand and its three products. The retailer describes Reframe as a clinically studied skincare line created with Howard University's College of Medicine.

Savannah James' Reframe Growth Adds Another Chapter

LeBron has supported that side of Savannah's life, too. After Reframe moved into VIOLET GREY's New York City store and online platform, he congratulated her publicly on Instagram, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE ON YOUR LAUNCH @violetgrey! SO PROUD OF YOU!”

Then came ordinary family moment. On September 13, Savannah shared a video with daughter Zhuri while ranking cookies. Savannah wrote, “FOR THE PLOT CHRONICLES: The math was stressing me. Cookies stressing me. Stomach stressed. My hat is stressed. Never again.” It showed their playful life.

That mix of marriage, family and personal work gives LeBron's anniversary post more meaning. His message was about 13 years together and the life he and Savannah have built. With another season ahead for LeBron and new steps for Savannah, their story keeps moving.