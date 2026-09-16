Kawhi Leonard had more than one option before returning to Toronto, but the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves were not enough to change his mind. ESPN's Shams Charania says both teams wanted to trade for Leonard and were ready to offer him an extension. Leonard instead picked the Toronto Raptors, the team where he won his first and only championship with the franchise in 2019. The Clippers and Raptors officially completed the trade on September 14 after the deal was delayed for months during the NBA investigation.

Kawhi Leonard Picked Toronto Over Detroit And Minnesota

Charania explained that Leonard had control over where he wanted to continue his career because he had one year left on his Clippers contract. “This is a complete legacy play for Kawhi. There were teams, Detroit, Minnesota, others that had interest in trading for him, that wanted to trade for him, that wanted to give him an extension,” Charania said.

The ESPN insider said Leonard used that situation to decide where he wanted to play long term. “But he made a decision because he had one year left on his deal to essentially weed out where he wanted to play, where he wanted to be. And so this is a legacy play for Kawhi Leonard. There's no doubt about it.” Toronto was the clear choice, bringing him back to the franchise where he delivered its first NBA title.

Leonard's return also gives the move a clear connection to his career story. He spent only one season with Toronto in 2018-19, but that year ended with an NBA championship and Finals MVP award. The Raptors then sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two future first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-round picks to the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard Begins Second Raptors Run After Clippers Exit

The trade itself took much longer to complete than expected. Toronto and Los Angeles had agreed to the move earlier in the summer, but the transaction was delayed while the NBA investigated the Clippers over salary-cap circumvention. Once the league completed its investigation and the necessary steps were taken, the Raptors officially announced Leonard's return.

Leonard now heads back to Toronto after producing one of his best regular seasons with the Clippers. He averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 65 games in 2025-26. The NBA also lists him as a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

The Raptors are getting a player who already has a special place in the franchise's history. Leonard helped Toronto win its first championship, earned Finals MVP and then left for Los Angeles as a free agent. Seven years later, his return gives that chapter another turn, while the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves are left without the star they reportedly pursued.

Leonard's next step is now about what comes after the trade. He enters Toronto with one year remaining on his current contract, and reports have linked him with a possible extension. But the confirmed part is the trade itself: Kawhi Leonard is back with the Raptors, while Toronto has made the biggest move of his career since that 2019 title run.