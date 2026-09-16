Kawhi Leonard is back with the Toronto Raptors, returning to the franchise where he led one of the most memorable championship runs in NBA history. The 35-year-old forward has spent the past few seasons with the LA Clippers and returned to Toronto in a blockbuster move.

Leonard's return immediately evokes memories of the Raptors' historic 2019 title run, but this is a very different Toronto team than the one he left behind. The Raptors are coming off a promising 2025-26 season, and the addition of Leonard adds another interesting chapter to the evolving story of the franchise.

Kawhi Leonard Adds Another Elite Wing Defender to Toronto's Core

Kawhi Leonard can help Toronto in so many ways, but one of the biggest is fixing its late-game scoring problems. The Raptors ranked 15th in offensive rating last season and were awful when possessions stretched into the final seconds. Meanwhile, Leonard's ability to create efficient looks without a set play could give Toronto a reliable bailout option when its offence stalls.

He would also help shore up an already impressive Toronto defence, especially against the league's top offences. The Raptors ranked fifth in defensive rating last season, but dropped to 12th against the NBA's top 10 offences and ranked 12th defensively in their first-round playoff exit to Cleveland. Leonard remains a good wing defender, rarely getting himself into foul trouble. Paired with Scottie Barnes and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto could have a very switchable defensive trio.

Perhaps more importantly, Leonard gives Toronto another proven postseason scorer to play alongside Barnes without forcing the young star to carry every tough offensive possession. Last season the Raptors went 46-36 and pushed Cleveland to seven games, but their offence was ultimately lacking the kind of proven high-volume playoff scorer who can create points when defences clamp down. Meanwhile, Leonard averaged a career-best 27.9 points in 65 games last season and his shot-making and postseason experience could give Toronto a much-needed second offensive pillar.

Leonard's return does not mean Toronto will recapture the magic of 2019, but it might be just the thing to give the Raptors the next leap. Their young core has already shown it can compete, defend and push an established contender to the brink. By adding a player like Leonard who can make shots, can defend different positions, and has playoff experience, the ceiling of the team might be raised a little bit. The biggest question is whether he will be available at this age, but if Toronto manages his workload properly, Leonard's return could make an already promising Raptors team much more dangerous in the postseason.