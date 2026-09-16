Azzi Fudd has heard the Olivia Miles comparisons all season, but the Dallas Wings rookie is not interested in joining that conversation. With the WNBA playoffs approaching, Fudd praised Miles' season while making it clear that she would rather focus on her own progress. Fudd spoke to reporters after Tuesday's practice, according to a YouTube video posted by the Dallas Wings. She said Miles has been “fantastic” but added that she does not compare herself with other players.

Azzi Fudd Gives Her Take On Olivia Miles Rookie Of The Year Season

Fudd was asked if Miles' numbers had made her compare her own rookie season with the Minnesota Lynx guard. Her answer was direct. “Liv has had a fantastic season, just playing phenomenally. But I don't get caught up in comparing myself,” Fudd said.

She also explained why she avoids those comparisons. “I think comparison is the thief of joy,” Fudd said, adding that looking outside yourself can create distractions. She then praised Miles again before saying, “I leave that to you guys to debate and discuss.”

The comparison is understandable. Fudd was the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, while Miles went No. 2. Fudd averaged 13.1 points in 30 games for Dallas, while Miles has become one of Minnesota's biggest stars and the leading Rookie of the Year candidate.

Azzi Fudd's Rookie Season Ends Before WNBA Playoffs

Fudd still had plenty of positives in her first WNBA season. She shot 39.7% from three-point range and won the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend. Her season ended early, though, after she underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right knee.

That leaves Miles with the spotlight heading into the postseason. The Lynx are currently No. 1, while Dallas has also secured a playoff spot. Miles is chasing Caitlin Clark's rookie scoring record and needs 21 more points to pass Clark's mark, according to the WNBA.

The two rookies have already taken very different paths, but Fudd does not appear interested in turning their seasons into a personal contest.