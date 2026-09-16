Kawhi Leonard's NBA career has been anything but typical. From defensive star to face of a championship-winning Toronto Raptors team, Leonard built a legacy of elite play, blockbuster moves and surprising turns. His path took him from San Antonio to Toronto and then to the Los Angeles Clippers, where injuries, controversy and high expectations complicated his time.

Now back in Toronto, Leonard's career has come full circle in a way few could have predicted. His contracts, salary, and on-court success along the way have made his NBA journey one of the most intriguing stories in basketball. 2

Kawhi Leonard's NBA Salary and Endorsement Earnings

Kawhi Leonard's return to Toronto was another dramatic chapter in a career full of remarkable moments. The Raptors officially reacquired the two-time Finals MVP from the Los Angeles Clippers on September 14, 2026, in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and two second-round picks. The trade came after the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers for circumventing the salary cap. Leonard was fined $700,000 and the Clippers were fined $30 million and lost five first-round picks.

Leonard's NBA salary is still his largest income. His largest contracts are a five-year, $94.3 million extension with San Antonio, a three-year, $103 million deal with the Clippers in 2019, a four-year, $176.3 million extension in 2021, and a three-year, $152.4 million deal signed in 2024. Forbes estimates his earnings at $58.1 million in 2026.

Apart from basketball, Leonard's outside endorsements have been pretty big too, including a big deal with New Balance that started in 2018 when he left Jordan Brand. His endorsement deals were also part of the NBA's investigation, which found the Clippers had facilitated endorsement opportunities and other off-court income for Leonard.

From Toronto's Championship Hero to Clippers Controversy and Back Again

Kawhi Leonard came to Toronto in July 2018 when the Raptors acquired him from the San Antonio Spurs. In his sole season with the franchise, he was the centrepiece for a historic championship run, averaging 30.5 points per game in the playoffs and winning Finals MVP. His signature moment was a four-bounce buzzer-beater in Game 7 against Philadelphia that sent Toronto to the Eastern Conference Finals. Leonard then led the Raptors past Golden State to their first NBA championship before leaving as a free agent.

Leonard joined his hometown Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent in July 2019 after winning the title with Toronto. His seven seasons as a Clipper were filled with some great individual performances, but always interrupted by injury. During his time with the Clippers, he played in 331 of 554 possible regular-season games, missing all of 2021-22 with a torn ACL. The Lakers made the Western Conference Finals in 2021, but Leonard missed that series with an ACL injury and never played past the second round with the franchise.

Leonard's stint with the Clippers ended when the NBA probed alleged salary-cap circumvention related to Leonard and off-the-court income opportunities. Leonard was fined a hefty amount by the league, the Clippers were fined in millions and faced other sanctions including the forfeiture of five first-round picks. The controversy would make for a messy end to Leonard's chapter in Clippers and set up his surprise return to Toronto.