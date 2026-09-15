Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese shared the court as teammates in Berlin, helping Team USA win another gold medal. But Tyler DeLuca believes that calm feeling may not last once the WNBA season returns. The USA beat France 97-79 on September 13 to win its fifth straight FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup title. With WNBA games returning on September 17, DeLuca warned that the league's familiar debates could quickly come back. His concern comes as several issues have already dominated the 2026 season.

Tyler DeLuca Warns About WNBA Playoffs Negativity After Team USA Win

DeLuca shared his thoughts on X after Team USA's World Cup victory. “I feel like I can physically feel the WNBA Playoffs #negativity just waiting in the shadows after the general Team USA positivity of the last couple of weeks,” he wrote. The timing matters because players are now heading back to their WNBA teams.

The World Cup gave many WNBA players a chance to play together for the same team, away from league storylines. Team USA had Clark, Reese and several other WNBA stars working toward one goal. But that break ends quickly. The WNBA officially resumes Thursday, September 17, before the regular season closes September 24 and the playoffs begin September 27.

That return also brings back the conversations that surrounded the league before the international break. Caitlin Clark's treatment on the court, the MVP race and other major debates have already taken plenty of attention. DeLuca's comment suggests the peaceful World Cup atmosphere could be short-lived once the playoff race takes over again.

Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Rivalry Narrative Returns

For Clark and Reese, the World Cup offered something different. They were no longer being discussed mainly as former college rivals. Instead, they were teammates trying to help the United States win. Reese even spoke about how much fun it had been playing with Clark and building their chemistry.

That changed almost immediately after the final. A reporter asked Clark whether she and Reese were now friends, bringing the old rivalry story back into the conversation. Clark replied, “No matter what, there's always going to be people that create those narratives and say whatever they want to say. There's definitely no stopping that, and they're always going to be there.” ESPN was the source of the interview quoted in the report.

The moment fits the concern DeLuca raised. Team USA had just finished a 97-79 win over France, with Breanna Stewart scoring 22 points and earning World Cup MVP honors. Yet attention quickly moved back toward a familiar WNBA storyline. With league play returning on September 17, the focus now shifts from international unity to the final push toward the playoffs.