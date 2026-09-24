Angel Reese gave Atlanta fans a scare just before halftime against the New York Liberty, but Karl Smesko had a positive update after the game. Reese was cleared by the medical staff after taking a hit to the face from Sabrina Ionescu, yet the Dream decided not to bring her back. Atlanta still finished the regular season with an 83-65 win, secured the No. 4 seed and earned home-court advantage for the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

Angel Reese Cleared After Sabrina Ionescu Flagrant 1

The incident happened with 5.6 seconds left in the second quarter. Reese was defending Ionescu near the three-point line when Ionescu's arm hit her in the face. Reese went to the locker room, returned to take two free throws and then left again for further evaluation.

Officials first called an offensive foul on Ionescu before reviewing the play. After the review, they changed it to a Flagrant 1. Reese finished with six points and six rebounds in 17 minutes, while Atlanta took a 41-26 lead into halftime.

Smesko later explained why Reese did not return. “She was cleared, but we made a decision that it would be smart for her to sit out the second half,” he said. Reese eventually returned to the bench during the third quarter, but Atlanta kept her out for the rest of the game.

Angel Reese Heads Into First WNBA Playoffs After Record Season

Reese now gets a chance to enter the playoffs after a season filled with major numbers. She averaged 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals, while recording 32 double-doubles in the regular season.

She also broke the WNBA single-season rebounding record during Atlanta's August 24 win over Los Angeles. Reese grabbed 26 rebounds that night, passing A'ja Wilson's previous mark of 451 total rebounds and also breaking Chamique Holdsclaw's single-game record of 24.

The Dream finished 30-14 and will host their first-round playoff series. Atlanta will face either Indiana or Washington, with the opponent decided after the final regular-season games. For Reese, the next game will carry a different weight because it will be her first WNBA playoff appearance.