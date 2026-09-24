Angel Reese and Sabrina Ionescu became the center of attention during the WNBA's final regular-season games. Reese left Atlanta's 83-65 win over New York after Ionescu's arm hit her in the face just before halftime. The play was reviewed and Ionescu was given a Flagrant 1 foul. Reese later returned briefly to shoot her free throws but did not play again. She finished with six points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes. Meanwhile, Jessica Shepard made her own mark in Dallas' win over Seattle. Shepard recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for her sixth triple-double of the season. The two games also helped set the final WNBA playoff picture, with Atlanta taking the No. 4 seed and Dallas securing No. 7.

Angel Reese Hit As Sabrina Ionescu Gets Flagrant 1

The biggest concern came just before halftime in New York. Reese was defending Ionescu when the Liberty guard's arm caught her in the face. Reese went to the locker room, returned briefly to take her free throws, then stayed out for the rest of the game.

Reese finished with six points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes. Atlanta coach Karl Smesko later said she had been cleared to play, but the team decided it was smarter to keep her out with the playoffs only days away.

The officials first called an offensive foul before reviewing the play and changing it to a Flagrant 1. Ionescu is also set for an automatic $500 fine under the WNBA's flagrant foul rules. Atlanta's win secured home-court advantage, while New York finished as the No. 8 seed.

Jessica Shepard Delivers Sixth Triple-Double As Dallas Wins

The other regular-season finale had its own standout moment. Jessica Shepard finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists as Dallas beat Seattle 103-91. It was her sixth triple-double of the season, the most in the WNBA this year.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 25 points, while Arike Ogunbowale added 23 points and six assists. Seattle fought back late after falling behind by 19, but Bueckers and Awak Kuier hit big three-pointers to stop the comeback. Dallas finished 27-17 and earned the No. 7 seed.

Seattle still had some strong individual performances. Dominique Malonga scored 29 points, Awa Fam posted a season-high 22, and Flau'jae Johnson added 21. For Dallas, the win completed a 17-win improvement from last season, giving the Wings the biggest single-season turnaround in WNBA history.