Lawrence Tanter's voice was one of the first things Lakers fans heard on game nights for more than four decades. Now, that familiar sound is gone. The Lakers announced on September 23 that Tanter, the team's longtime public address announcer, had died at 76, only months after retiring from his courtside role after 43 seasons. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss quickly shared her own tribute. Reposting the team's statement on X, Buss wrote, “A true original that added his unique style to Showtime. Rest in peace, LT.”

Tanter was not only an announcer. He became part of the franchise's identity. Tanter joined the Lakers in 1982 and stayed through nearly every major chapter in modern team history. He was there during the Showtime years with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant era, the LeBron James years and the 2020 championship run. His voice connected generations of fans, and that is why his passing has touched so many people around basketball.

Lawrence Tanter's Voice Became Part Of Lakers History

Some announcers try to become the center of attention. Tanter never worked that way. He believed the players should own the moment, while his job was to give those moments the right feel. That approach became one of the reasons his voice stood out for so many years.

Tanter's background in jazz radio also shaped his style. Before and during his Lakers career, he worked at Los Angeles radio stations including KJLH, KTWV and KKJZ. The smooth rhythm in his announcements came naturally. Fans knew his signature calls, especially “Laker Girlsss” and his introductions for stars such as Kobe Bryant.

His influence reached far beyond packed arenas. During the NBA's Orlando bubble in 2020, Tanter could not travel with the team. Instead, he recorded lineup introductions and other announcements from his home studio in Los Angeles. Those recordings became part of the Lakers' championship season and showed how important his voice had become to the organization.

Jeanie Buss And The Lakers Remember A Lasting Legacy

The final months of Tanter's career already carried a sense of change. He suffered a stroke during the 2025-26 season and missed the last six home games and the playoffs, according to the Los Angeles Times. In June, the Lakers announced his retirement and moved him into a special advisor role for game presentation.

That retirement made the news of his passing even more emotional for the franchise. The Lakers had only just begun adjusting to life without Tanter behind the microphone. Now, players, former teammates, executives and fans are remembering a man whose voice became part of the game-night experience.

Tanter announced 10 Lakers championships, countless milestones and some of the most memorable moments in franchise history. The next Lakers season will still bring bright lights, loud cheers and famous introductions. But for the first time in 43 years, the voice welcoming players to the court will be missing, and fans will notice it the moment the game begins.