Sophie Cunningham gave Indiana Fever fans another reason to talk about her after a powerful throw into the second level at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The guard later joked on X, writing, “Call me Patrick Mahomes from now on,” while sharing the Fever's video of the throw. Cunningham made the post after Indiana's win over the Minnesota Lynx on September 22. She played 29 minutes and scored 11 points in the victory. The throw became a huge point because Cunningham is also an outspoken Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Sophie Cunningham Channels Patrick Mahomes After Fever's Win

The Indiana Fever posted a video showing Cunningham sending the ball all the way into the second tier of the stands at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The team captioned the clip, “Sophie Cunningham THREW this ball all the way to the second level.” Cunningham then quoted the post on X with her Mahomes reference.

The timing made the moment even more notable. Cunningham had just played one of her bigger roles in recent weeks, logging 29 minutes against Minnesota. Fever won and they entered its final regular-season game.

The Mahomes comparison also fits Cunningham's known support for the Kansas City Chiefs. Her light-hearted post came as Indiana prepared for another meeting with Minnesota on September 24, with playoff positioning still at stake. The viral throw, meanwhile, offered a fun moment around a guard facing bigger questions about her role.

Sophie Cunningham's Fever Role Faces More Attention

Cunningham's recent playing time has been uneven. She played only seven minutes in Indiana's loss to the Washington Mystics on September 20, missing both shots she attempted. Coach Stephanie White said the Fever were looking for defensive help and trying to find the group that gave them the best option.

Days earlier, Cunningham had discussed Indiana's practice schedule on her No Hesitation podcast. In the September 17 episode, she questioned why the team was still having two-hour practices with four regular-season games left, saying, “Why does it have to be two hours?” She also made clear that she likes practicing and said, “everyone has their own style.”

That conversation has added another layer to the attention around Cunningham. Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg has questioned whether she will be with Indiana next season and discussed the possibility of her WNBA future being uncertain.