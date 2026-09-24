Jalen Duren has not accepted the Detroit Pistons' latest five-year, $200 million contract offer, leaving his future in Detroit uncertain as training camp approaches. The 22-year-old center remains without a new deal despite Detroit increasing its offer from earlier proposals. ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel believes the decision could point to a bigger problem between Duren and the team. “$200 million is on the table and Jalen Duren has still not taken that,” Siegel said. He added that Duren may feel “slighted” and “disrespected” and could want a “change of scenery,” while the Pistons still want him back.

Jalen Duren And Pistons Remain Stuck Over $200 Million Deal

The Pistons have raised their offer to a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal, but the contract talks still have another point of tension. According to reports, Detroit also tried to include a weight-related incentive involving monthly check-ins. Duren's camp reportedly viewed the clause as disrespectful, adding to the frustration around the negotiations.

Brett Siegel believes the situation may now be about more than money. Speaking through ClutchPoints, he said, “$200 million is on the table and Jalen Duren has still not taken that. To me, that signals a player that does not want to be there anymore.” Siegel added that Duren “feels slighted” and “feels disrespected” and may want a “change of scenery.”

The Pistons, however, have continued to show that they want Duren back. ClutchPoints reported that Detroit has remained unwilling to simply move on from its young center. The team has also reportedly avoided making a sign-and-trade move, even as other teams have been linked with interest.

That leaves both sides in a difficult spot. Duren is a restricted free agent, meaning Detroit can match an offer from another team. At the same time, the player has another option that could change the situation completely.

Jalen Duren Faces October 1 Decision After Contract Dispute

The next major date is October 1. Duren can accept a one-year qualifying offer worth about $9.6 million and enter unrestricted free agency in 2027. That would give him a chance to choose his next team, but it would also mean giving up a much larger guaranteed contract for now.

The contract talks have also become more complicated because of reported weight-related incentives. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that earlier Pistons proposals included incentives connected to Duren's weight. ClutchPoints later reported that this became another point of frustration for the center and his representatives.

Duren is coming off his first All-Star season and earned All-NBA Third Team honors in 2025-26. Detroit clearly values what he brings, but the stalled talks have created a serious question around his future. With media day and training camp approaching, the $200 million offer has not ended the dispute. Instead, it has made the next decision even more important.