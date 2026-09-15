Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese just gave WNBA fans a side of their relationship that they rarely see during the regular season. After Team USA won the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup, Clark pushed back on a reporter asking if she and Reese were “friends now,” saying, “We've always been friends. Don't try to do that.”

That moment caught Craig Carton's attention. On The Craig Carton Show, the Fox analyst argued that the WNBA could lose one of its biggest storylines if Clark and Reese are no longer viewed as rivals. His argument comes as their chemistry with Team USA has challenged the rivalry narrative that has followed them for years.

Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Friendship Raises WNBA Attention Question

Carton believes the Clark-Reese rivalry has been a major part of the attention around the WNBA. “But if they are now actually friends, they're not. Well, then it's like the Hatfields and McCoys getting together. There's nothing left. There's nothing left to care about,” he said on his show.

His comments came after Clark and Reese spent the World Cup playing on the same team instead of facing each other. Their chemistry was clear in the quarterfinal win over Hungary, when Clark had nine assists and three went to Reese. Reese also said, “We can kind of rely on each other, lean on each other.”

The numbers show why their meetings already attract so much attention. On August 16, Indiana beat Atlanta 95-91 in overtime, with Clark scoring 26 points and Reese posting 15 points and 14 rebounds. The game averaged 2.6 million viewers and peaked at 4 million on ESPN.

Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Have Already Changed The Rivalry Story

Their history goes back to college, when Clark's Iowa team faced Reese's LSU team in the 2023 NCAA championship game. That matchup helped build the rivalry that followed both players into the WNBA, but their time together with Team USA offered a different picture.

Clark has also rejected the idea that she and Reese must dislike each other. “No matter what, there's always going to be people that create those narratives and say whatever they want to say,” Clark said, according to The Los Angeles Times. Reese has also described playing with Clark as “fun” during the World Cup.

That does not mean the WNBA suddenly loses its appeal without a personal rivalry. Clark is averaging 22.5 points per game, while Reese leads the league with 12.4 rebounds per game. Both the Fever and Dream are in the playoff picture, so another meeting could still give fans a major game to watch.

Carton's point, then, is less about Clark and Reese actually hurting the league and more about how much attention their rivalry has created. Their record-setting August meeting shows the interest is already there, while their World Cup partnership shows the story around them may be changing rather than disappearing.