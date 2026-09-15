Sophie Cunningham has a clear message for the WNBA's next commissioner. The Indiana Fever guard believes the league needs a leader who can bring different voices together while making players feel heard and supported. Her comments came as the WNBA prepares for a major change at the top.

Cunningham spoke to reporters after Fever practice on September 14, shortly after Cathy Engelbert announced her retirement. She also revealed that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has spoken with her about the search. Cunningham praised Silver but made it clear that the next commissioner must focus on unity, player relationships and open communication.

Sophie Cunningham Wants A United And Player-Focused WNBA Commissioner

Cunningham's main point was simple. She wants the next WNBA commissioner to understand that the league includes people from many different backgrounds and with different views. She said, “The WNBA has always been a place for people to feel safe and comfortable... I think you need someone who is going to unite everybody.”

She also wants that leader to build better relationships with players. Cunningham said the commissioner ultimately works for the owners and will have to make difficult decisions, but communication with players still matters. She has also spoken with Adam Silver a couple of times and praised his knowledge of the league and basketball.

Her comments add a player's voice to the search for Engelbert's replacement. The WNBA announced on September 4 that Engelbert will retire at the end of 2026 after more than seven years as commissioner. The league has not yet announced who will take over the role.

Cathy Engelbert's Exit Opens A New Chapter For The WNBA

The timing gives Cunningham's comments extra weight. Engelbert leaves after leading the WNBA through major growth, including a new long-term media rights deal, higher player salaries and an expansion plan that will take the league from 12 teams to 18 by 2030.

Cunningham had already shared her thoughts on the job through her new podcast, No Hesitation, with Drew Hanlen. On September 10, she joked that she should be commissioner and said her first priority would be making sure every WNBA team had a functional practice facility.

Now, her focus has shifted from what she would change to what the next leader must bring. Cunningham is asking for unity, strong player communication and a leader who understands the people inside the league. With Engelbert's exit set for December 31, the choice will shape the WNBA's next phase.