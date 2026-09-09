Megan Thee Stallion is looking back at her breakup with Klay Thompson, and she is not sugarcoating how difficult it was. In her latest InStyle interview, the rapper said she kept trying to make a relationship work while slowly feeling like she was losing herself. The couple's relationship ended in April 2026 after Megan said trust, fidelity and respect had been compromised. Months later, she says the experience taught her to protect her identity, set stronger boundaries and never put herself behind a partner.

Megan Thee Stallion Says Klay Thompson Relationship Was “Very Rough”

Megan did not describe the breakup as an easy decision. Speaking to InStyle, she said she often felt uncomfortable and “on edge all the time,” which made her question whether the relationship was right for her.

“I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn't belong, trying to fit myself into someone else's life,” Megan said. “I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again.”

Her comments come after she announced the end of the relationship in April. At the time, Megan said, “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward.” She had also accused Thompson of cheating.

The rapper now says she knows what she will and will not accept in a relationship. For Megan, that means staying true to herself instead of changing her life to fit someone else. That lesson also shaped what she wants from her next partner.

Megan Thee Stallion Wants An Equal Partner

Megan is also clear about one thing: her next relationship cannot come at the cost of her career or independence. She said she loves performing, making music videos and connecting with fans, so she does not see herself living a life where she stays home all day.

“Whoever dates me is gonna have to just understand, like, she is her own person,” Megan told InStyle. “I cannot be minimized. I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I will be equal with my partner.”

She also shared a message for anyone dealing with betrayal. Megan said cheating does not mean the person who was cheated on is less attractive or less worthy. “Somebody not seeing your values doesn't make your value go down,” she said. After everything, Megan says she is finally enjoying being herself again.