Jaylen Brown's father, Quenton Marselles Brown, has shared a deeply personal story about a period when his life fell apart. Speaking on Ultimate Dads Unplugged, Brown said he was robbed and shot, lost everything he owned and eventually became homeless. He recalled sleeping on a woman's couch while trying to rebuild his life. Brown said the experience changed how he looked at money, possessions, fatherhood and faith. He now says the biggest lesson was learning not to tie his happiness to material things.

Jaylen Brown's Father Opens Up About Being Robbed And Shot

Brown shared the story while speaking with fellow NBA fathers LaVar Ball and Dwyane Wade Sr. on Ultimate Dads Unplugged. Asked how being robbed and shot changed his view of life and fatherhood, Brown said, “I lost everything after that.” He credited Miss Angela Rogers for giving him a place to stay when he had nowhere else to go.

The former heavyweight boxer said the experience forced him to rethink what really mattered. “You don't attach yourself to material stuff,” Brown said, adding that he believes people should keep their focus on God. He also said his faith helped him rebuild after losing the things he had worked for. The podcast identifies Brown as a former World Boxing Union champion.

Brown did not give a public date or location for the robbery and shooting during the discussion. There is also no independent police report or local news account currently available that verifies those details. That makes his podcast account the main public source for this part of his story, while his boxing career and later legal case are documented separately.

Quenton Marselles Brown's Boxing Career And Jaylen Brown Connection

Long before this story, Brown had built a name in professional boxing. He competed as a heavyweight and finished with a 33-18-1 record, according to published reports. He also won the WBU World Heavyweight title in 2016 before later returning to boxing to encourage his sons.

His relationship with Jaylen has also drawn attention over the years. Jaylen became a major NBA star after being selected No. 3 overall by Boston in 2016. He won the 2024 NBA championship and Finals MVP before producing a career-best 28.7 points per game in 2025-26. Philadelphia then acquired him from Boston in July 2026.

Brown's personal story comes at a time when his son has also entered a new stage of his career. Jaylen is now preparing for his first season with Philadelphia after spending his first 10 NBA seasons with Boston. Meanwhile, his father's account gives readers a rare look at the struggles behind the family name.

The elder Brown is also facing a separate legal case in Las Vegas. He was arrested in August 2025 after police accused him of stabbing a youth football coach during a dispute at All American Park. His lawyer said Brown acted in self-defense, an account that was disputed by the available police information.

Jaylen Brown's Father Faces Legal Case As Son Starts 76ers Chapter

The Las Vegas case began after a dispute involving a vehicle. Police said Brown was accused of stabbing the victim several times, while his attorney Arnold Weinstock argued that Brown had been attacked first. Brown was released on $300,000 bail and placed under electronic monitoring.

A later grand jury proceeding added more charges, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, challenge to fight with a deadly weapon and three battery counts. A mayhem charge was later dropped in March 2026, while court records cited by 8 News Now said the trial was scheduled for October.

Jaylen has largely kept his distance from public discussion of his father's legal troubles. His father's latest podcast appearance is different because Brown chose to speak about his own past in detail, focusing on survival rather than the case. For Jaylen, the next chapter is now in Philadelphia, while his father's court case remains a separate matter.

Brown's words about losing everything add another layer to a family story that has included boxing, basketball, personal struggles and legal trouble. His message was simple: possessions can disappear, but he believes faith and the will to rebuild can remain. That is the part of his story that he chose to share publicly.