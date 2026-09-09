Dillon Brooks has found a very different way to prepare for his next NBA season. The Phoenix Suns forward is spending part of his offseason in China, where he was seen training kung fu in the Wudang Mountains. The Suns shared photos and video of the session on September 7 and 8, showing Brooks learning from martial arts instructors. The unusual workout comes after the best scoring season of his career and a new $73 million contract extension with Phoenix.

Brooks is not simply taking a break before training camp. He is adding something new to the work he already does on his basketball game. The Arizona Republic reported that he has been training in Wudang, while the Suns described the visit as a kung fu masterclass in the mountains of China.

Dillon Brooks Adds Kung Fu To His Suns Offseason Training

The timing of Brooks' trip makes it even more interesting. He is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-best 20.2 points per game for Phoenix. He also scored 26 points per game during the Suns' four-game playoff series against Oklahoma City, despite Phoenix being swept.

There is another reason the kung fu training stands out. Brooks led the NBA with 17 technical fouls last season and was suspended because of the total. He has already spoken about wanting to cut down on those fouls. Earlier this summer, he said, “My villain goal would probably be not to get 17 technical fouls in a season.”

That makes the Wudang training more than just an unusual offseason story. Kung fu can involve balance, focus, rhythm and body control, skills that can also help an NBA player. Brooks has already shown that his physical style can work in Phoenix. Now, his offseason work is turning toward discipline and control too.

Dillon Brooks Has Bigger Goals After His $73 Million Extension

Brooks enters this offseason with more security than before, but his own words suggest that money is not his main target. After his strong first season in Phoenix, the Suns gave him a three-year extension worth $73 million. The deal made him a long-term part of the team's plans.

Brooks has made it clear that he wants more than personal recognition. “I love basketball. My reward would be a championship,” he told AZCentral. That mindset matters for Phoenix after its first-round playoff exit against Oklahoma City. Brooks now has another season to help the Suns push further.

His next challenge will be balancing everything that makes him effective. Brooks wants to stay physical and competitive, while also avoiding the technical fouls that can hurt his team. The kung fu training adds an interesting new piece to that goal, but the real test will come when Phoenix returns to the court.

For Brooks, this offseason is already different from the usual NBA routine. He has combined basketball preparation with martial arts training in China, while entering a new chapter with the Suns after signing his extension.