Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry have taken their split to court, with custody and child support now at the center of their dispute. The Milwaukee Bucks guard first asked a court to set a parenting schedule and decide his child support payments. Herro later dropped that case, according to TMZ. Henry then filed her own petition seeking primary custody of their two children and financial support. She also asked the court for safety measures, pointing to what she called Herro's “historical conduct” without giving public details about it.

Tyler Herro And Katya Elise Henry's Custody Fight Explained

The former couple share two children, a daughter born in 2021 and a son born in 2023. According to TMZ, Herro said in his filing that he had been voluntarily providing support since their children were born. He asked the court to set a formal parenting schedule and determine child support. He dismissed his case days later.

Henry then filed her own petition. She said their relationship lasted nearly seven years and claimed she had been the primary caregiver who handled most of the children's daily needs and major decisions. She asked for primary custody while saying she wants the children to have a relationship with their father. She also asked for “safeguards and parameters” on a temporary and permanent basis, saying these were needed for the children's “safety and well-being.”

Henry also pointed to the difference between their incomes, noting that Herro is a professional basketball player who earns a substantial amount of money. Her filing referred to his “historical conduct,” but TMZ reported that she said she had “intentionally omitted” details out of respect for him. No specific conduct was publicly detailed in the report.

Tyler Herro's New Bucks Chapter Amid The Court Case

The court dispute comes during a major change in Herro's basketball career. Herro and Henry began their relationship in 2020 and later welcomed their two children. They were not married. Their current court filings focus on parenting, custody and financial support, while the case remains ongoing. TMZ has not reported a final custody decision or a final child-support order in the case.

For now, the biggest issue before the court is how custody, parenting time and support will be handled for the two children. Henry is asking for primary custody and safeguards, while Herro's earlier filing sought a formal parenting schedule and child-support decision. The case remains active, with no final ruling publicly reported yet.