The Los Angeles Lakers enter the new season with an offense that sells itself. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves guarantee headlines every night. Defense tells a different story. That end remains unproven for a roster chasing a championship. After a summer reshaping the frontcourt and backcourt with specialists, new center Walker Kessler offered a bold counter to outside doubt.

Speaking after practice, he argued the Lakers have tools to become disruptive, physical, and far better than projections suggest heading into camp. His confidence points to early chemistry behind closed doors as JJ Redick stresses grit over glamour in preparation this fall.

Walker Kessler sees hidden strength on perimeter and in paint

Walker Kessler anchored his argument in what he witnesses daily. Perimeter teammates hound ball handlers relentlessly, and he singled out Kevon Looney for elite positioning and IQ behind them.

With himself as a true rim protector and Looney as a bruising reserve, Los Angeles can rotate fresh size or even pair both bigs for matchup-driven looks. “I think we're going to be a nasty defensive team,” Kessler said after practice in a video shared by the California Post's Khobi Price. He believes public analysis overlooks Los Angeles' perimeter intelligence and collective instincts.

According to him, several guards are smart positionally and thrive as ball hawks pressuring up the floor. That aggression, he suggested, will prevent easy entries before opponents even test interior protection, shifting responsibility away from just the centers toward a connected five-man shell. If sustained, that identity could change how opponents scout the Lakers entirely throughout the season ahead.

Why skepticism remains despite offseason fixes?

Doubt persists for understandable reasons. Los Angeles finished 20th in defensive rating last season at 115.5 while allowing 48.3 percent shooting, 24th in the league, and lost point-of-attack stopper Marcus Smart to Houston in free agency.

One anonymous scout recently told Sports Illustrated's Blake Silverman that the Lakers could be in trouble because neither Doncic nor Reaves naturally wants the toughest perimeter assignment. Los Angeles appears to have heard those concerns. Beyond Kessler, the front office added Matisse Thybulle, a two-time All-Defensive selection, plus long athlete Ziaire Williams and two-way contributor Quentin Grimes to pressure ball handlers early.

Coach JJ Redick already noticed a shift, saying, “They understood the assignment today,” while praising physicality without reckless gambling. Offense will carry headlines, but lasting contention hinges on whether those additions protect Reaves, elevate Kessler's rim presence, and hold against elite shot creation when playoff matchups demand discipline every possession in May.