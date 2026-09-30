Karl-Anthony Towns had already lived through the trade rumors, but one detail from that time is now getting attention. During the Knicks' rough January stretch, Towns and Jordyn Woods were looking at homes in Milwaukee on Zillow. Towns shared the story in a new profile by The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, published September 30. The Knicks were 2-9 over an 11-game stretch, while rumors about a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade had returned. Towns later summed up that strange moment simply: “We were on Zillow looking at Milwaukee.”

Karl-Anthony Towns And The Knicks Faced Giannis Trade Rumors

The Zillow moment came during a difficult part of the 2025-26 season. New York had fallen into a 2-9 stretch by January 20, and reports said the Knicks had discussed Towns in possible trade talks with several teams. His name had also been linked to possible deals involving Giannis and Milwaukee.

For Towns, the situation was serious enough to think about what life in Milwaukee might look like. He later recalled looking at homes with Woods and joking about the possibility of moving there. The quote gives a simple picture of how the trade talk reached the players themselves, rather than staying only in media reports.

The Knicks did not make that move. Instead, Towns stayed in New York and the team turned its season around after the January slump. That makes the Zillow story stand out even more now, because the same player who was preparing for a possible move eventually helped the Knicks finish the season as NBA champions.

Karl-Anthony Towns Turned The Trade Rumours Into A Title Tale

But there was another side to the picture. Towns was losing games with the Knicks, but trade talk wasn't the only thing on his plate. He was also adjusting to a new coach and a different role, with the team trying to find its way after a difficult start.

The Knicks eventually found their rhythm, and Towns became an important part of the championship team. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists during the playoffs as New York won its first NBA title in 53 years.

Now the Milwaukee idea belongs to the past, but the quote gives a rare look at how close the trade rumors felt from Towns' side. He went from checking Zillow for Milwaukee homes during a 2-9 slump to celebrating a championship in New York. That is quite a change in one season.