LeBron James and Joel Embiid are two of the biggest names in the NBA, but their routes to the league could not have been more different. James entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in 2003 and has built a historic career, becoming the league's all-time leading scorer and winning four championships and four MVP awards.

Embiid, on the other hand, who is from Cameroon, started playing basketball later in life and was selected third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. He has become one of the league's dominant centers and won the 2023 MVP award. Now, he has James in the Philadelphia frontcourt with him. Together, they are set to write another chapter in two careers shaped by talent, pressure, and years of success in the NBA.

LeBron James' net worth, endorsements, and business ventures in 2026

LeBron James' wealth is derived from NBA salaries, endorsement deals, investments, and business ventures. Forbes estimates that his net worth will be $1.4 billion by September 2026, making him the first active NBA player to become a billionaire. He has made more than $1 billion from endorsements and business interests, and he has earned more than $500 million in pre-tax NBA salary over his career.

James has made a lot of money from Nike, but his riches extend way past standard endorsement deals. He's launched the SpringHill Company, invested in sports and entertainment companies, and taken equity in companies like Beats by Dre. These ventures have helped James to diversify his fame as a basketball player into a broader business portfolio, providing him with income streams outside of his NBA contracts.

James' latest NBA move adds a new chapter to his career as well. He played eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a reported two-year, $8 million deal in July 2026. In Philadelphia, he joins Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. The decision came after James seriously thought about retiring after his 23rd NBA season, but decided to keep playing.

Joel Embiid's NBA salary and contract earnings in 2026

As Joel Embiid has become one of the NBA's highest-paid stars, his wealth has grown. He was selected third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft and has played his entire NBA career with the franchise. His salary spiked massively with every contract, including his extension with the team in 2021 and the three-year, $192.9 million extension he signed in 2024. The deal includes a player option for 2028-29 and will keep Embiid in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future.

His NBA salary is massive, as on top of what he earned during his previous contracts, his 2024 extension was worth $192.9 million over three years. Officials have confirmed the deal, and reports have estimated his total career earnings to top $500 million when the current deal is done. These figures are contract value before taxes, agent fees, and other expenses, so they should not be taken as his net worth or cash on hand overall.

Off the court, Embiid has supplemented his income with endorsement deals. In 2024, he signed with Skechers, which released his first signature basketball shoe, the SKX JE1, in December 2025. Other reported partnerships include Coca-Cola, Amazon, Mountain Dew, and Electronic Arts. Those contracts are extra money on top of his NBA salary, but it's hard to nail down his net worth exactly because private investments, taxes, and endorsement terms aren't fully public, said the financial expert. They have partnered to make Embiid an even bigger sports brand. Now, both Embiid and LeBron James are all set to dominate on the court.