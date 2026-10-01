AJ Dybantsa sat in the front row of the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago to witness a pivotal moment in his basketball career. The BYU star sat next to his mother, Chelsea, and watched the draft order after years of being considered one of the country's top prospects.

Dybantsa has been under the microscope for nearly four years, first as one of the country's elite high school talents and now as one of college basketball's most promising freshmen. After a 17-65 campaign, the Washington Wizards earned the No. 1 pick, followed by the Utah Jazz at No. 2 and the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 3, beginning Dybantsa's NBA career.

Inside AJ Dybantsa's net worth and sources of income

AJ Dybantsa's net worth is estimated at $10 million to $12 million. The majority of his income comes from his NBA contract with the Washington Wizards and his earnings before joining the league. The Wizards selected him No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, signing him to a four-year rookie contract worth roughly $67 million to $69 million. More than $30 million of the deal is guaranteed. He is due to be paid around $14.75 million in base salary for 2026-27.

Before his NBA career, Dybantsa was also raking in serious money from NIL deals at BYU. Reports say his college was worth around $4.2 million. In college, he cultivated relationships with big brands like Nike and Red Bull. These deals helped boost his earnings and net worth prior to joining the NBA. Now that he has a rookie contract, he is expected to increase his total worth as his professional career progresses.

AJ Dybantsa's financial rise before and after the NBA Draft

AJ Dybantsa is already one of the most valuable young basketball prospects on earth. Even before he stepped into the NBA, he was a name in the NIL era, making money through sponsorships, endorsements, and brand deals. He has a strong reputation and has built up a valuable financial profile at a young age. Dybantsa was the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and has a rookie contract worth millions, giving his earnings another big boost on his way into his professional career.

Dybantsa's growth illustrates how much basketball has evolved for young players. Top prospects can make money and develop personal brands before the NBA. NIL deals have become a major part of college sports, too, providing athletes with financial value as they select schools and sponsorships. Dybantsa has strong brand appeal and NBA earnings to continue to grow his wealth through basketball and business opportunities. His journey demonstrates the financial brawn of young athletes in today's modern basketball.