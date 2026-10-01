Tony Parker's ASVEL has been hit by a major setback just as the new EuroLeague season gets underway. The French club cannot register new players after missing two payments linked to an agreement with former player Joffrey Lauvergne. According to Eurohoops, the unpaid amount is around €300,000, roughly $348,000. The issue has now gone to the Basketball Arbitral Tribunal, which led to the registration ban. For Parker, who became ASVEL's head coach in June while continuing as club president, the timing adds another problem to an already difficult season.

Tony Parker's ASVEL Faces Ban Over Joffrey Lauvergne Debt

Tony Parker's ASVEL has run into another problem away from the basketball court. The French club has been banned from registering new players in the EuroLeague after failing to make two straight payments to former center Joffrey Lauvergne. Eurohoops reported on October 1 that the remaining debt is around €300,000, or about $348,000.

The dispute goes back to an earlier payment agreement between ASVEL and Lauvergne. After the club missed two consecutive installments, Lauvergne took the matter back to the Basketball Arbitral Tribunal. The move led to a registration freeze, leaving Parker's team unable to add new players while the restriction remains active.

The timing is important because ASVEL is already working with a much smaller budget than it first planned for the 2026-27 season. The club had originally targeted €59 million but later presented a plan of about €24 million after financial guarantees were not approved. That setback had already changed Parker's plans.

Joffrey Lauvergne's Spurs Link Adds Another Layer To ASVEL Problem

Lauvergne is not a new name to Parker or the Spurs family. The French big man played 55 games for San Antonio during the 2017-18 season and shared the court with Parker before later returning to Europe. He joined ASVEL in 2022 and played there until 2025.

Parker now has several roles at ASVEL. He has been the club's president since 2014 and became its head coach in June 2026. The coaching move came as part of his plan to lead the club on the court as well as from the front office.

ASVEL started the EuroLeague season with one win and one loss before the latest restriction arrived. With new signings now blocked, Parker has less room to change his squad during the season. The club's immediate issue is the Lauvergne dispute, while its wider financial problems continue to shape the team.