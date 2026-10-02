Angel Reese found herself at the centre of a postgame moment after the Atlanta Dream swept the Washington Mystics from the WNBA playoffs. Reese and Allisha Gray waved goodbye to the Mystics after Atlanta's 93-75 win on September 30, but veteran teammate DeWanna Bonner stepped in and pulled their hands down. The moment drew criticism from some fans, who called Reese's gesture “classless”, while others praised Bonner for showing veteran leadership. The Dream had just reached the semifinals for the first time since 2018.

Angel Reese And Allisha Gray's Gesture Draws Attention

The moment came after Atlanta closed out its first-round series with a 2-0 sweep. Reese finished Game 2 with 15 points, while Gray led the Dream with 22 points. As the final seconds passed, the two players were seen waving goodbye toward their Washington opponents. Bonner then reached over and brought their hands back down.

The reaction was mostly about sportsmanship rather than the result itself. Some fans criticised Reese online, with one calling the gesture “So mean. Have some class.” Another said it was “not a very good look.” Bonner received praise from fans for stepping in, with ESPN describing the moment as “vet leadership.”

For Atlanta, the bigger story was still the playoff win. Jordin Canada scored 19 points and had 11 assists, including 13 points in the fourth quarter, while Gray added 22. The Dream pulled away late and secured their first semifinal appearance since 2018. Their next opponent is the New York Liberty.

DeWanna Bonner's Veteran Role Stands Out For Atlanta

Bonner's response added another layer to the scene. She joined Atlanta during the season after the Phoenix Mercury were eliminated from playoff contention and brought years of WNBA experience to a team trying to make a deep run. Her decision to step in quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the celebration.

The Dream now move into a best-of-five semifinal series against the Liberty, with Game 1 scheduled for October 4. Atlanta entered the postseason as the No. 4 seed, while New York became the first No. 8 seed in WNBA history to eliminate a No. 1 seed after sweeping the Minnesota Lynx.

Reese also spoke about Atlanta's approach after the win, saying, “Our memo was to manage emotions better and value possessions more, and that's what we did the entire time.” She added, “I think the team came together tonight and the best team came out on top.” Head coach Karl Smesko said the team was focused on “winning and advancing.”

There was another major Reese development the following day. On October 1, the WNBA named her the 2026 Kia Defensive Player of the Year, making her the first player in Atlanta Dream history to win the award. That came just hours after the playoff moment that had put her sportsmanship under the spotlight.