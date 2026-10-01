Angel Reese helped the Atlanta Dream finish off the Washington Mystics, but a late technical foul in Game 2 may cost the forward some money.

Atlanta won 93-75 to complete the sweep and take its first playoff series since 2016. Reese scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. One of those blocks ended with Reese apparently saying something to a Mystics forward, and the referee reached for a whistle.

Why Angel Reese Faces A WNBA Fine After A Fourth-Quarter Technical

Angel Reese blocked Michaela Onyenwere at 4:08 left in the fourth quarter and grabbed the rebound. The Dream forward then looked at Onyenwere and appeared to say something. The referee called a technical foul on the spot.

A technical in the postseason carries a price. Under league rules, a player's first two playoff technicals each cost $500. The third brings a $1,000 fine and a warning letter. The fourth means a $1,500 fine and a one-game suspension. The playoff limit is shorter than the regular-season one, so the margin for error is thin.

The forward collected seven technicals in the regular season and came close to the limit then. Now the Dream have a five-game series ahead, and more games mean more chances for another whistle. If more technicals arrive, a suspension becomes a real possibility.

How Angel Reese And The Dream Closed Out The Mystics

The Dream took Game 1 by a 92-77 score, so Game 2 was a chance to finish the job. Atlanta led almost the entire night, though Washington never went away. A second-quarter run gave the Dream a 13-point lead, and the Mystics trimmed it to six by halftime.

Allisha Gray changed the feel of the third quarter with seven straight points. Atlanta pushed the margin to 15, yet Washington answered and went into the fourth down seven. The Mystics got within three around the midpoint of the final period. Then the Dream made one more push and stretched the lead to 16, which ended the comeback hopes.

Gray led Atlanta with 22 points. Jordin Canada ran the show with 19 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. Rhyne Howard added 15 points. Reese posted the best plus-minus on the team at +26, and her three blocks came alongside 15 points and seven rebounds.

Washington had its own bright spots. Sonia Citron scored 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Kiki Iriafen finished with 15 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Onyenwere added 12 points, and Cassandra Prosper had 10.

The No. 4 seed Dream now meet the New York Liberty in the semifinals. New York knocked out the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in two games, with Breanna Stewart delivering a huge performance.