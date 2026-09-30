Alongside LeBron James and Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown are two key pieces of the Philadelphia 76ers' new-look roster. Maxey, who was the No. 21 overall pick in 2020, turned into an All-Star and, in 2024, signed a five-year, $204 million extension with Philadelphia. Brown, who was the No. 3 pick in 2016, spent his first 10 NBA seasons with Boston, winning the 2024 NBA championship and Finals MVP award.

He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Celtics in 2026. Maxey, on the other hand, brings speed and scoring, while Brown brings size, defense, and championship experience. Their roles give the Sixers two key pieces to go along with their veteran stars.

Tyrese Maxey's net worth, NBA salary, and endorsements in 2026

Tyrese Maxey's net worth has soared since he entered the NBA as the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has an estimated net worth of approximately $6 million. The biggest financial step occurred in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $204 million extension with the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal comes after a breakout 2023-24 season for him, where he made his first All-Star team and won the NBA's Most Improved Player award. His NBA salary is his main source of income today, but it is difficult to verify his exact net worth as personal finances are not entirely public.

Maxey has also increased his earning power through endorsement work. His growing profile has been a big part of New Balance's ascent, and the brand has made him its first signature basketball shoe, the Maxey v1. The shoe is named and branded after him, and the design is based around his quick, explosive style of play. He also collaborated with brands such as Panini, Tissot, and Stary. These partnerships have given Maxey commercial value outside of his NBA salary and helped shape him into a recognizable young talent.

Maxey's financial story is still new as his biggest NBA deal didn't kick in until after the 2024 extension. He signed a deal worth $204 million, which gave him a huge long-term income base. Maxey has also built a public image through his foundation, which supports youth programs in Philadelphia and Dallas.

Jaylen Brown's net worth, NBA salary and endorsements in 2026

Jaylen Brown has an estimated net worth of approximately $80 million. His net worth has grown throughout his NBA tenure, with his salary being the biggest chunk of his profile. Brown signed a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics in July 2023 and played three seasons with Boston before being traded to Philadelphia in July 2026. It was the richest contract in NBA history at the time of signing.

He has generated value outside of his NBA salary as well, with business and endorsement partnerships. In 2024, he launched 741, a player-owned performance footwear and apparel brand. He has also partnered with brands including Beats by Dre, Pepsi, and Oakley, and Under Armor has been rumored to be in his endorsement portfolio. These ventures provide Brown with income opportunities beyond basketball.

Brown's success on the court has enabled him to increase his earning power and profile. Boston chose him third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he was a part of the team's 2024 championship run, where he was named NBA Finals MVP. Boston traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2026 for Paul George and draft picks. He has since joined Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and LeBron James to start a new chapter in his career.