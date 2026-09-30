A'ja Wilson is at the center of a playoff storm after a tense moment with a fan during Game 2 against the Indiana Fever. It started with a blocking call on Tuesday night. By Wednesday, people were quoting the rulebook.

Sophie Cunningham, the Fever guard who made pointing famous this summer, now appears to have joined in on a TikTok post nobody in the league can miss. Game 3 is Thursday night in Las Vegas, with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Did Sophie Cunningham's TikTok Put A'ja Wilson Back In The Headlines

Sophie Cunningham broke her silence on Wednesday, one day after the win. Her TikTok post was short and pointed. She opened with an inside joke, said she was just having her morning coffee and called it a "comeback year for the point." The caption read "According to the rulebook."

On June 22, the Fever beat the Phoenix Mercury 86-77 at home. During that game, Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner exchanged words, and Cunningham and Bonner soon started trash-talking too. Cunningham then pointed back at the Mercury forward in silence for more than 20 seconds. The clip went viral, T-shirts followed and her stardom took off.

Cunningham was not ejected or fined for that moment. Her post draws a straight line between the two scenes. In June, Cunningham pointed at an opponent and faced no ejection or fine. On Tuesday, a fan pointed at Wilson, and the reaction cost her a technical and a looming fine.

Details On A'ja Wilson And The Fever Fan Incident In Game 2

The controversial moment occurred on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever were up 11 with just over four minutes left, and Cunningham tried to draw a charge on A'ja Wilson. Cunningham went down hard, but the whistle went the other way. She was called for a blocking foul.

Right after the call, a fan on the baseline pointed at the WNBA MVP and traded words with her. Security removed the fan from his seat, though he was allowed back later. Wilson was hit with a technical foul, and the league is set to fine her.

The game itself went Indiana's way. The Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces 99-89, tied the first-round series at 1-1 and kept their season alive. Most of the talk afterward, though, had little to do with the score.

Wilson entered the stands to confront the fan, though she did not reach him. It also pointed out that the rulebook calls for an automatic ejection and a league investigation when a player goes into the stands.

The gap between those penalties is why the story has legs. A technical and a fine sit well below an ejection and a probe, and fans are now arguing over which one fits.

Game 3 tips Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, with a semifinal spot on the line. Wilson and Cunningham will share the floor again.