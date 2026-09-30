Ryan Nembhard is moving on to the next stage of his young NBA career. Reports are that he's signed with the Denver Nuggets after his time with the Dallas Mavericks. He has built a reputation on intelligent play, quick decisions, and good distribution rather than individual scoring. He was a confident floor general who could control the pace for Gonzaga.

He ran pick-and-roll and always found ways to get his teammates involved. His career path has also been financially modest so far compared to established NBA players, with his earnings still pointing to his early-career status. A move to Denver could give Nembhard another opportunity to make a name for himself and build his career and future earning power.

Ryan Nembhard got a new opportunity with the Denver Nuggets

Ryan Nembhard's rookie NBA season has shown why Dallas converted him from a two-way deal to a standard contract. He went undrafted out of college in 2025 and played in 60 games for the Mavericks, starting 27 of those games. In 19.5 minutes per game, he averaged 6.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds. He also shot 41.5% from the field, 35.6% from three-point range, and 80.6% from the free-throw line, numbers that show a guard who can contribute efficiently in his first season in Dallas.

The Nuggets' move also required a corresponding roster change, with Denver waiving KJ Simpson to open up the two-way slot. Simpson, who has played previously with Charlotte, signed with Denver on a two-way deal in February. He was originally selected 42nd overall by Charlotte in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed a two-year, two-way contract prior to his rookie season. Denver's choice provides Nembhard with a second opportunity to continue to grow with an NBA franchise and to compete for minutes and responsibility with the Nuggets now.

Ryan Nembhard's playmaking gives Denver Nuggets another backcourt option

Point guard Ryan Nembhard played his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks. Nembhard's path to Denver was through roster moves, from Dallas to Atlanta and Charlotte before clearing waivers. He gives Denver an option in the backcourt, with his ball-handling and playmaking ability. And Nembhard ends up in Denver on a two-way deal with an opportunity to develop while also contributing.

He is a guard who showed Denver flashes of confidence during his NBA season. He can run an offense, read quickly, and use his passing to get his teammates involved and not force plays himself. Last season, he flashed what he could do with the ball in his hands, scoring 28 points and adding 10 assists against Denver. He'll get a chance to develop on a team and compete for a bigger role with the Nuggets. His signing could be a key piece in building his NBA future.