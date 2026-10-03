The A'ja Wilson controversy started late in Game 2 of the WNBA first-round playoff series between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever on September 29. Sophie Cunningham called a foul on Wilson, and a Fever fan behind the basket pointed at Wilson and walked toward her. Wilson got a technical foul after an altercation with a fan. The WNBA later reviewed the incident and opted not to suspend or fine Wilson, determining that she had remained in the player escape lane and not entered the stands. The decision was controversial, with Cunningham publicly stating that Wilson was treated differently due to her star power and calling it a double standard.

Sophie Cunningham Calls Out A'ja Wilson Over WNBA's Handling Of Fan Incident

Looking at the bigger picture of women in sport, Sophie Cunningham has recently said that athletes have long called for equality, more attention and stronger support from fans. But she wondered if that also means accepting the natural reactions that come with competitive sports. As women's sports gain more passionate and traditional sports fans, she believes athletes can't expect every interaction with the opposing fan base to be 100% positive or comfortable.

During a video interview, she said that criticism is part of the territory of being a professional athlete. Fans can question a player's performance, personality, character, or opinions, and Cunningham said she's experienced that firsthand in her career. She also said that some comments can cross the line but believes athletes need to toughen up and not take every negative comment as a red line.

The comments come as the discussion surrounding A'ja Wilson's confrontation with a Fever fan during the Aces-Fever playoff series continues. Cunningham's bigger point was that the rise of women's basketball would inevitably lead to better rivalries, passionate fans, and criticism. She said athletes should accept this as part of playing professional sports. At the same time, fans should still know where the line is between normal sports behavior and really inappropriate conduct.

Sophie Cunningham's Growing Role And Impact On The Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham has been a key veteran presence for the Indiana Fever since arriving in 2025. She's been able to stretch the floor and give another outside shooting option, and her experience has given the Fever another seasoned voice around a young core. She piled up 257 points in 30 games as a rookie, fifth-best on the team despite missing time with injury. She had 13 points in the Commissioner's Cup championship, helping Indiana win its first trophy.

She has continued to provide scoring and three-point shooting from the wing in 2026. Through 43 regular-season games, she's averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.9% on three-pointers. Her veteran presence has also brought a physicality and competitive spark to Indiana's rotation. Beyond her numbers, Cunningham has become one of the more visible personalities around the Fever, garnering substantial attention for her play and outspoken presence.