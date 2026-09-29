LeBron James' move to the Philadelphia 76ers left the Miami Heat without the reunion many fans had hoped for. But according to Miami Heat beat writer Ira Winderman, Miami did not necessarily lose by making a strong push for James. The Heat were among the teams interested in the 41-year-old star before he chose Philadelphia in July. Miami later added Klay Thompson after also bringing Giannis Antetokounmpo to the roster.

LeBron James And Miami Heat Had Different Plans In 2026 Free Agency

The Heat were one of the teams in the mix for James during his long free-agency process. James eventually chose the 76ers and signed a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option. He said his focus was winning another championship, while his friendship with Tyrese Maxey and his desire to help Joel Embiid also played a role.

Winderman addressed whether Miami wasted time by pursuing James. His view was that the Heat had little reason to regret the move because they continued building their roster. He wrote, “If they had missed out on another player, say Klay, then you could second guess the overtures.” The Heat later signed Thompson to a two-year deal worth about $11.5 million.

That move gave Miami another major piece after the team acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. Winderman summed up the situation by saying, “In the end, LeBron seemingly got what he wanted, and the Heat seemingly got what they wanted.” James got his Philadelphia opportunity, while Miami continued with its own roster plan.

LeBron James Moves To Philadelphia As Miami Builds Around Giannis

James' 2026 free agency took weeks before he finally made his choice. On July 24, he announced that he would join Philadelphia, ending his eight-year run with the Lakers. The NBA later confirmed the deal, with James entering his 24th season and returning to the Eastern Conference.

His choice was not simply about adding another team to his career. James recently explained that his relationship with Maxey and his belief that he could help Embiid win his first championship influenced the decision. Philadelphia had also added Jaylen Brown, giving James another major piece around him.

For Miami, the offseason took a different path. The Heat now have Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo as major pieces, while Thompson adds outside shooting. With James now preparing for his first season in Philadelphia, the Heat's decision to keep building without him has become an important part of the 2026 offseason story.

