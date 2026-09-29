Kawhi Leonard is back in Toronto, and ESPN's Ben Golliver has a lot to say about what comes next. During a discussion with Brian Windhorst, Golliver called Leonard one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NBA offseason after his return to the Raptors and new contract extension. Leonard was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to Toronto after a deal that was delayed for weeks during the NBA's investigation into the Clippers. The trade was completed in September, and Leonard later signed a two-year, $115 million extension with the Raptors.

Golliver also said he likes Leonard's pairing with Scottie Barnes more than Leonard's former partnership with Paul George. Windhorst highlighted Toronto's frontcourt and the talent added through the trade. Leonard then spoke at Raptors Media Day on September 28, beginning his second chapter with the franchise that he helped lead to the 2019 NBA title.

Kawhi Leonard And Scottie Barnes Get A New Chance Together

Leonard's return gives Toronto a different look alongside Scottie Barnes. Golliver said he prefers the Leonard-Barnes pairing to Leonard's old partnership with Paul George in Los Angeles. He also pointed to the players already around Leonard as a reason the move makes sense for the 35-year-old forward.

The Raptors already had a strong young core before Leonard arrived. NBA.com noted that Toronto improved by 16 wins last season, while Barnes and Leonard could form a strong two-way pairing. Windhorst also pointed to a frontcourt featuring Barnes, Leonard, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl as a group with size and skill.

Golliver does not see Toronto as a clear championship team yet, but he believes the Raptors could make life difficult for many opponents. That view comes after Leonard's career-best 27.9 points per game last season across 65 games. His new contract also keeps him in Toronto for the next stage of his career.

Kawhi Leonard Trade Changes Toronto Raptors' Plans

The trade also changed Toronto's talent level quickly. The Raptors sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-round picks to the Clippers for Leonard. NBA.com confirmed the deal after it had been held up during the league's investigation into the Clippers.

Windhorst also discussed why Toronto was ready to take the risk. The Raptors had a costly roster before the trade, with previous deals for players such as Immanuel Quickley and Poeltl limiting room for major changes. He also pointed to Ed Rogers becoming the team's controlling owner as part of the new direction.

Leonard's first return to Toronto came at Media Day on September 28. He said he wanted to focus on being a Raptor again rather than revisit the long investigation that delayed the trade. ESPN reported that Leonard called the past 70 days a distraction and said he wanted to move forward with the team.

Now the focus moves to the court. Leonard returns to the team he helped lead to its first NBA championship in 2019, while Barnes enters another season as a major part of Toronto's future. With the extension signed and training camp beginning, the Leonard-Barnes partnership will be one of the Raptors' biggest storylines this season.