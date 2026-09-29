LeBron James' addition has created a new star-studded group with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown in Philadelphia. James left the Los Angeles Lakers and signed with Philadelphia, where he will continue his career alongside several major talents.

The big question now is how the four players will fit together. James can facilitate, create, and handle the ball, and Maxey can attack with his speed. Brown provides scoring and defense, and Embiid remains a dominant presence inside. If they can share the ball, accept different roles, and build chemistry, Philadelphia could have a very different style of play this season.

How can LeBron, Embiid, Maxey, and Brown make the 76ers work?

LeBron James could bring another player to the 76ers who can run the offense and create for his teammates. That might take some pressure off of Tyrese Maxey and allow him to focus more on attacking the basket and scoring. James can also team up with Joel Embiid and use his passing to create easy scoring chances for the big man. If he had the ball in his hands more, Maxey wouldn't have to carry the offense on every possession, giving Philadelphia more options in games.

Jaylen Brown could fall in this category as a good two-way player who can score off the ball all the time. That matters because all three, LeBron, Maxey, and Embiid, are going to have big ball-handling roles. Brown can attack closeouts, cut without the ball, and guard key players on the other end. His versatility to play both forward positions gives Philadelphia more options too.

The biggest challenge would be to ensure everyone knows their role. LeBron, Maxey, Brown, and Embiid are all used to being a large part of an offense, so it may take some time to share touches. Embiid would still be a center of attention in the paint, and Maxey can use his speed in the backcourt. Brown can score and defend, and James can link the different parts of the offense. If the four players buy into the changes in their normal roles and chemistry develops, Philadelphia could have a balanced attack with multiple ways to score points.

LeBron James starts a new chapter in Philadelphia

LeBron James' exit from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers became one of the biggest stories of the 2026 NBA offseason. James told the Lakers on June 30 that he would not return for the 2026-27 season after eight seasons in Los Angeles. He'd thought about retiring, but decided to continue working. James announced July 24 that he was signing with Philadelphia on a two-year, $8 million deal. The move gave the 76ers another veteran star as they build a new-look team around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

James' decision came after a slew of big moves by Philadelphia in the offseason. Before signing James, the 76ers acquired Jaylen Brown to add more talent around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. James also had a close bond with Maxey and wanted to help Embiid win his first NBA title. His time with the Lakers lasted eight seasons and included a title in 2020. James chose Philadelphia, a team built for a longer playoff run, entering his 24th season. His move also set a new chapter for Philadelphia's veteran leader.