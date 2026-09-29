The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into a critical stage of their preparations for the 2026-27 NBA season, with the team adapting to a number of big changes. The addition of LeBron James has brought some extra attention to the franchise, but Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown are also expected to be key pieces.

With training camp now underway, each practice and media session offers a closer look at how the new-look team is coming together. Tuesday was another busy day for the Sixers, with players talking to reporters and talking about their preparations. But when the media was talking to one of Philadelphia's players, something odd happened around the team's practice facility.

LeBron James' unique commute draws attention at 76ers camp

LeBron James has begun his new chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers, but his move to the team doesn't mean that he's fully moved to the city. James will probably divide his time between New York and the Philadelphia area this season after coming to Philadelphia this summer. Now, the veteran star participated in his first 76ers training camp practice Tuesday, as the team began preparations for the 2026-27 season.

The unconventional travel arrangements raised eyebrows at the Sixers' first training camp practice. Outside the team's practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, a helicopter could be heard while Anfernee Simons talked to reporters after practice. ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin reported James was using the helicopter for his trip back to New York. The development offered a preview of how the four-time NBA champ could deal with life off the court while playing for Philadelphia this season.

Reports said James could live in the area and commute to Sixers activities even before he officially inked a deal with Philadelphia. New York to Philadelphia is about 95 miles, so it's easy to travel back and forth, and helicopters can make the trip much faster. Now the 76ers are still focused on basketball as James gets used to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the roster. His first regular-season game for Philadelphia will be on October 20 at the Knicks in New York.

LeBron James sends a message after the 76ers' playoff exit

In his first media session as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James didn't shy away from talking about the team's recent playoff exit. The New York Knicks entered the postseason thinking of a deeper run. They swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. James says the team will need more than individual talent to compete at the highest level. The new group is starting to work together, and he stressed hard work, strong habits, and commitment.

He also said that one of the reasons he signed with Philadelphia was to help Joel Embiid win a championship. Since then, the 76ers have altered their roster, pairing James with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown. The new group will need time to develop chemistry and establish their roles. Philadelphia's season will begin with a game against the Knicks, giving them a quick chance to face the team that ended their last playoff run. Right now, the focus is on making a better team for next season, not the past.